SECURITY: FUBARA REAFFIRMS PARTNERSHIP WITH NIGERIAN AIR FORCE 

Governor of Rivers State, Sir Sininalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed the support of his administration for the Nigerian Air Force ( NAF) , stating that the collaboration between the government and the security service will help in curbing insecurity and criminality such as pipeline vandalism, and illegal oil bunkering, in the waterways across the state.

The governor stated this last Thursday while playing host to the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, who was on a courtesy visit to Government House, Port Harcourt.

Governor Fubara recalled that Rivers State and the Nigerian Airforce had been very wonderful partners over the years, adding that successive administrations had continued to maintain that age long relationship.

“My predecessors have always shown good collaboration, good working relationship with the Nigerian Airforce. You remember some many years ago when the international airport was shut down, it was the NAF Base that provided us access to air transportation within that period untill the international airport was rehabilitated and reopened.

” So, my administration, supporting the Nigerian Airforce is not a mistake, it is continuing that particular relationship, understanding and vision predecessors had before I came in. So I didn’t need to blink or think over it,” he said.

The governor said that the recent donation of the Augusta 139 Helicopter to the NAF was a decision of the State Executive Council which took into consideration the fact that the asset which was lying dormant but would be useful to the NAF in its task of providing security for the state.

“It was just a decision by the Executive Council that we have this particular thing and we are not using it and if it is needed by the Nigerian Airforce, the least we can do for them to take it and help in fighting insecurity, more especially in our waterways as a result of oil bunkering, and, pipeline vandalism.

” It is only wise for us to say use this because we believe that putting that particular aircraft into use will go a long way to fight against these criminal elements we have around us,” he said.

Governor Fubara disclosed that the upgrade of the runway at the NAF base also provides the security agency with the discrete environment required for sensitive operations that would otherwise be exposed if done at a public facility such as the Port Harcourt International Airport.

Governor Fubara who also addressed the broader role of the military in society, said he was delighted to see people who are providing security, also talking about education, and the health of the people in their host communities. He promised to look into the requests made by the Chief of Air Staff on the possible handover of a public school and a health facility to the NAF in order to put them to better use.

“We want to assure you that our relationship with the Air Force is unshakeable. Unshakeable because we need you as much as you also need us. Without you and other arms, I don’t think we’ll have this peaceful and business-friendly environment we enjoy in Rivers State,” the governor said.

In his remarks, Air Marshal Aneke commended the state government for the rehabilitation of the runway at the Air Force base, as well as the handover of an Augusta (AW) 139 helicopter and other forms of support in infrastructure, accommodation and logistics.

Air Marshal Aneke further proposed that the Air Force take over the management of the state-owned Mother and Child Hospital and the State-owned primary school located within the NAF base.

“In most developed climes, military hospitals are the most sophisticated. Currently, about 80% of the outpatients visiting our base hospital are members of the host community. Transferring the Mother and Child Hospital will enable us to maximise that facility while easing access during emergencies,” he said.

According to the CAS, Rivers State remains one of the strategic states in the country, giving its central role in oil and gas production and it’s importance in maritime activities. The Nigerian Air Force, has a critical role in securing oil and gas infrastructure and key national assets in Rivers State.

“It is a duty we proudly perform. Our effort here has contributed to improved production and by extension increased revenue for both Rivers State and the federation.

“I would like to sincerely appreciate you and the good people of Rivers State for the strong and consistent support you have extended to the Nigerian Air Force over the years. You have been a wonderful host, you have treated us in the most amiable way and we assure you that we will continue to be here to serve and protect your interest as people of Rivers State,” Anele said.

The CAS urged the state government to embrace modern, surveillance-driven security systems to stay ahead of oil thieves, pipeline vandals and other criminal elements in the society.

“I would like Rivers State to fight smart. It’s no longer about the numbers now; it’s about the mode of operation. In today’s warfare, drones and UAVs have changed the game. You can have a drone in the air for two days, no refueling, and in five minutes tell the police where to position themselves,” he said.