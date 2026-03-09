Katsina To Take Legal Action Against AWOL Player

Katsina United have threatened legal action against their leading striker, Uche Collins, after declaring him Absent Without Official Leave from the club, Tidesports source reports.

The Nigeria Premier Football League side said the forward has been missing from team activities since February 22, when he last featured in a league match against Rangers International at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium.

According to the club, Collins has not reported back to the team since that fixture and has also vacated his club accommodation without informing officials, raising concerns within the management.

Club chairman Surajo Baba said the player’s absence represents a breach of contract, adding that there are indications he may be negotiating a move abroad despite still being under contract with the club.

“The player has been absent from the club’s activities without official permission since February 22nd, 2026, when he participated in our match against Rangers International Football Club,” Baba said.

He stressed that the striker remains legally tied to Katsina United and warned any club attempting to sign him to be aware of the contractual implications.

“We’ve received rumors that he’s in talks with a European club, but let me make it clear: Uche Collins is a Katsina United player, and he has a binding contract with us until end of 2026/2027 Football season,” he said.

“We warn any club entertaining the idea of poaching him to think twice, lest they face legal consequences and disciplinary action.”

The chairman added that the club had reported the matter to the relevant authorities and believes the player’s conduct contravenes league and international regulations governing football transfers.

“Uche’s actions are a clear breach of contract, contravening NPFL regulations, the Commercial Framework, and FIFA’s rules. We’re taking this very seriously and have reported the matter to the relevant authorities,” he said.

Katsina United also confirmed that they have requested the withholding of the player’s international transfer certificate until the dispute is resolved.

“We appreciate the support of our fans and stakeholders and assure them of our commitment to resolving this matter in accordance with the rules and regulations governing the sport,” Baba added.