NSC COLLABORATES POLICE FOR STRONGER INTELLIGENCE SHARING 

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council ( NSC) Dr. Pius Akutah has again expressed concerns over the arrest of duly cleared containers by Port Police, stressing the need to strengthen collaboration through intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement strategies to avoid delays in cargo movement.

Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Council by the Commissioner of Police, Port Authority Police (Western) Command, CP, Oluwatoyin Iyabode Agbaminoja, in Lagos on Thursday, Akutah emphasized that both the Council and the Police operate within the same port environment, making synergy essential for efficiency and national economic growth.

Dr. Akutah called for improved intelligence sharing and stronger stakeholders engagement, noting that effective collaboration would help reduce cargo dwell time and eliminate unnecessary disruptions.

He added that sustained collaboration would promote seamless cargo movement, enhance regulatory enforcement, and strengthen Nigeria’s port competitiveness.

He urged both agencies to jointly review police alert mechanisms and work together to curb insecurity within the ports.

Earlier speaking, the Police Commissioner, Agbaminoja, described the Council as a key institution in Nigeria’s maritime governance structure and reiterated the Command’s commitment to providing adequate security for port users and infrastructure.

She assured the Council’s management of the Command’s readiness to enhance cooperation in tackling emerging security threats and operational challenges within the port system.

According to her, the Command remains ready to support the Council in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities, particularly in dispute resolution, enforcement of lawful activities, port user protection and monitoring of cargo movement within the port corridor.

SEME CUSTOMS EARNS N3.48BN IN FEBRUARY

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos

28/02/2026

The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has generated over N3.48billion in revenue for February 2026, despite the month still being ongoing, signaling a sharp rise in trade activities along the Seme – Krake corridor.

Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Wale Adenuga, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting with cross-border traders and farmers held in Badagry recently.

The event was organised by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Agricultural Trade Programme and GIZ.

Adenuga, who represented the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the revenue performance marks a significant increase compared to the N743.70million recorded in February 2025.

“For this February that has not yet ended, we have already generated N3.48billion as against N743,698,652.16 revenue generated in February 2025. This clearly shows that the flow of trade is getting better and people are building greater confidence in the Seme–Krake corridor,” he stated.

The CAC attributed the surge largely to improved and seamless trade facilitation processes introduced at the Command, as well as enhanced collaboration among security agencies operating within the Lagos – Abidjan corridor.

He noted that the reduction in checkpoints along the Seme – Gbaji axis was the result of sustained inter-agency cooperation, clarifying that only Agbara and Gbaji remain officially approved Customs checkpoints along the route.

Adenuga also linked the decline in crime rates within the corridor to monthly joint border security meetings involving all relevant agencies at the border post.

According to him, the engagements have strengthened intelligence sharing and improved coordinated responses to security challenges, thereby creating a safer and more enabling environment for cross-border trade.

Beyond revenue generation and trade facilitation, the Command recorded notable enforcement successes in February.

These include the interception of a Toyota Highlander conveying 22 packages of cocaine valued at over N1 billion, based on credible intelligence.

In addition, operatives seized 1,000 bags of 50kg parboiled rice within the month, reinforcing efforts to curb smuggling and protect the nation’s economic borders.

Adenuga reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to working closely with traders, farmers, security agencies and regional partners to sustain trade growth and security along the Lagos–Abidjan corridor.