NERC Amends Order on Meter Tampering, Power Bypass For Discos

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has amended its order on the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) guiding Distribution Companies (Discos) in handling cases of unauthorised electricity access, meter tampering and power bypass across the country.

The move comes as the Nigerian Independent System Operator (NISO) disclosed that a sharp decline in gas supply to thermal power plants to the tune of as much as 60 per cent was responsible for the latest round of electricity shortages on the national grid.

In the new directive, NERC outlined stricter operational procedures that Discos must follow in identifying, investigating and penalising electricity theft and related infractions within the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

According to the commission, Discos are now required to systematically identify areas suspected of unauthorised electricity access through anomalies in consumption patterns, irregularities in billing records or other suspicious indicators.

The amended order directed electricity distributors to conduct comprehensive analysis of electricity consumption data and billing records to detect discrepancies that may indicate illegal connections or tampering.

As part of the enforcement measures, NERC said that Discos are also expected to deploy surveillance techniques to monitor suspicious activities in affected areas and gather additional evidence where necessary.

The regulator further mandated that meters in suspected premises must be physically inspected and subjected to integrity tests to confirm whether tampering or illegal modifications have occurred.

Where suspicious activity is identified, Discos, according to NERC, are required to capture evidence of meter tampering through photographic and video documentation in the presence of the customer or their representatives.

The order also requires electricity distributors to conduct field inspections of distribution infrastructure, including power lines, transformers and distribution boxes, to detect unauthorised connections.

In addition, the apex electricity regulatory agency in Nigeria stated that Discos may interview residents, witnesses or local authorities in affected communities to gather information on suspected electricity theft or illegal access to the distribution network.

NERC said power companies should also leverage advanced technologies such as advanced metering infrastructure, monitoring systems and data analytics tools to detect abnormal electricity consumption patterns that may indicate bypass or tampering.

The commission emphasised that all investigations must comply with legal and regulatory requirements, while Discos are required to maintain detailed records of all investigative processes, including meter test results, witness statements, photographic evidence and other documentation.

Where meter tampering, bypass or malfunction is confirmed, the commission directed that Discos must issue disconnection notices to affected customers before disconnecting their premises in line with established procedures.

The order further stated that electricity distributors must impose appropriate penalties and pursue legal actions against individuals or organisations found guilty of unauthorised access to electricity infrastructure.

To strengthen enforcement, Discos are also expected to collaborate with law enforcement agencies in prosecuting offenders involved in electricity theft or illegal connections within the sector.