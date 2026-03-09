Environment
IWD: NGO promotes clean energy access for women in Kaduna
An NGO, Bridge That Gap Hope for Africa Initiative (BTG) has distributed energy-efficient cookstoves to women in Kaduna’s climate-impacted areas to promote clean energy use and climate resilience.
The intervention covered communities in Chikun, Zaria and Zango Kataf local government areas, forming part of activities marking the 2026 International Women’s Day.
The initiative was implemented under the Women Empowerment and Climate Resilient Initiative (WECRI) supported by the Partnership for Agile Governance and Climate Engagement (PACE) programme.
Gloria Bulus, BTG Executive Director, in a statement on Friday, said the project seeks to address desertification, promote energy-efficient technologies and support inclusive environmental governance.
Bulus said women and vulnerable groups were prioritised because they were often the most affected by climate change while playing key roles in household energy management and community adaptation.
According to her, the clean cookstoves will reduce indoor air pollution, lower household energy costs and cut charcoal consumption by more than 50 per cent.
She added that the technology would also reduce tree felling and help curb deforestation in affected communities.
Bulus noted that many women and girls spend long hours sourcing firewood, exposing them to health and environmental risks.
She explained that the intervention would ease that burden while allowing women to devote more time to productive and income-generating activities.
The organisation said the initiative aligns with the 2026 International Women’s Day theme, “Give to Gain,” which highlights the value of investing in women for stronger communities and environmental sustainability.
NEMA sensitises Jos traders to market fire prevention measures
The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), yesterday organised a one-day sensitisation workshop to promote fire safety measures and prevent frequent fire outbreaks in Jos markets.
In a speech, the Head of Operations, NEMA North Central, Mrs Bintu Wana, said the workshop was designed to sensitise traders to the practical steps to reduce market fires.
Wana explained that the workshop dwelt majorly on the common causes and prevention of market fires, basic first aid knowledge and the formation and training of Market Emergency Response Team.
According to her, market fire prevention and response call for a collective and coordinated effort to mitigate its effect.
She emphasised that early reporting of fire hazards and strict adherence to safety guidelines could significantly reduce the risk of dangerous and devastating market fires.
The Secretary, Plateau Traders Association, Chobe branch, Mr Raymond Ndukwu, thanked NEMA for organising the workshop for his members, describing it as timely and necessary.
Ndukwu promised that the association would work with NEMA and also help to cascade the knowledge acquired from the workshop to all its members.
He urged traders in the state to imbibe safety guidelines and also adopt better fire prevention practices.
The Tide source reports that the workshop was attended by representatives of the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Fire Service and Red Cross Organisation, who educated traders on common causes of market fires and preventive measures.
The workshop is part of the agency’s ongoing effort to strengthen disaster preparedness and protect lives and property in major markets across Nigeria.
AEPB rates performance of waste evacuation contractors low
The Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) has decried the low performance of the waste evacuation and cleaning contractors, engaged by the Federal Capital Territory Administration to keep Abuja clean.
The Director, Mrs Kate Ogbonna gave the assessment during an interactive session with the contractors in Abuja, yesterday.
Ogbonna said she was overwhelmed with unsavoury reports from the supervisors who monitor the daily performance of the cleaning and waste contractors.
According to her, routine checks by the Board have shown that the contractors are lagging in their task.
“The reports at my disposal from our supervisors, who monitor the performance of the contractors are not too good.”
She called on the contractors to brace up and ensure proper and efficient waste evacuation across the Federal Capital City.
She said that the FCT Minister, Mr Nyesom Wike, has been keeping his promise of paying the contractors on time, stressing that they, therefore, have no excuse not to deliver on the terms of agreement.
She acknowledged that there could be challenges, which were normal with every job, and advised the contractors to procure more equipment and engage more hands where necessary, to make their job easy and seamless.
The director reminded the contractors that they signed the contracts on grounds that they were capable, and assured them that the Board would assist where necessary.
Ogbonna explained that the meeting was to educate and guide the contractors on the full weight of their duties as waste managers and evacuators.
“We want them to know that there are standards and what we expect from them. We have set rules and agreements guiding their schedules.
“All we want is for the Federal Capital City to be clean,” she said.
Speaking on indiscriminate dumping of construction waste, the director said that the Board was working with the Department of Development Control to ensure that such waste were properly disposed of.
She appealed to residents and institutions doing businesses in the capital city to pay their waste and cleaning bills and procure the right size of waste bins commensurate with their residences and business offices.
She noted that waste removal and management was capital intensive, adding that residents need to do their part while the Board do its part.
“You cannot be owing and expect clinical waste removed.
“You cannot also have a bin meant for one household for a block of 10 flats and expect it to hold the waste you generate until the contractor’s trucks come around. It will definitely overflow and mess up the environment.
“To ensure Abuja capital city remains clean, devoid of pollution and epidemic free, all must do their part,” she said.
In his remarks, Mr Benjamin Enwerem, Director, Solid Waste Management, AEPB, said that some of the contractors have complained that most of the waste on the streets was being generated by night traders and funfare operators.
“These traders and funfare operators generate waste and litter the whole area, thereby, forming illegal waste dumps around residential and business areas.
“We have taken notice of this complaint and we will send our task force after them,” Enwerem said.
On the performances of the contractors, Enwerem said that although there were still lapses, the contractors were doing better by the day, noting that additional capable hands have been injected into the cleaning force.
On his part, Chairman, Association of Solid Waste Contractors, Mallam Ibrahim Babayo, acknowledged the unsatisfactory performance of the contractors and promised that they would improve.
Babayo also promised that the contractors would procure modern equipment and employ more hands to improve on routine evacuation of waste.
Lagos State Government Refuted Resumed Monthly Sanitation
The Lagos State Government on Saturday refuted an online media report claiming that the state had resumed the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.
The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said no categorical statement had been made regarding the commencement date of the exercise.
Wahab explained that what he told newsmen after a project inspection tour last Sunday was that engagements with relevant stakeholders were still ongoing.
He said the state government had planned to begin with a sensitisation programme last week, but was constrained by logistics issues.
“The truth is, we were meant to start with a sensitisation programme last week, but we had a logistics issue. We need to find a day that is acceptable to all stakeholders,” he said.
He expressed optimism that the exercise might return very soon, adding that the official date would be communicated by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The commissioner urged law-abiding residents to continue their lawful activities without hindrance, assuring them that adequate notice would be given before the exercise was reintroduced.
The monthly environmental sanitation, previously held on the last Saturday of every month between 7.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m., was suspended in November 2016 following a legal pronouncement restricting movement during the exercise.
However, renewed waste management challenges, including clogged drainage channels and indiscriminate refuse disposal, have sparked calls from residents for its reinstatement.
LAWMA Director Says Sweeping Reforms Have Improved Waste Collection
The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, says sweeping reforms and infrastructure upgrades have significantly improved waste collection efficiency across the state.
Gbadegesin disclosed this to newdmen last week in Lagos state.
He said LAWMA expanded night cleaning operations and increased street sweeping coverage to 1,000 routes statewide.
He disclosed that 16,000 street sweepers were currently engaged across Lagos, supported by improved logistics and operational systems.
He said LAWMA acquired new equipment three years ago to complement Private Sector Participants (PSP) compactors and rehabilitated old trucks to strengthen fleet capacity.
He added that additional compactor trucks were expected in the coming months.
“Heavy-duty equipment is now deployed to clear legacy illegal dumpsites across communities,” he said.
Gbadegesin said LAWMA strengthened human capacity by expanding its advocacy department and deepening collaboration with Community Development Associations (CDAs) and local councils.
He revealed that each local government now operates a waste management task force, supported by LAWMA integration desks.
On waste-to-wealth initiatives, he disclosed that the Lagos State House of Assembly had ratified a concession agreement with ZoomLion to construct transfer loading stations and material recovery facilities.
The facilities, he said, would enable closure of the Olusosun and Solous landfills and process 4,000 tonnes of waste daily.
He said organic waste, which constitutes about 50 per cent of Lagos waste, would be converted into compost, while plastics would be recycled into waste bins.
Gbadegesin also disclosed plans for a 1,500-tonnes-per-day waste-to-energy plant in partnership with a Dutch firm, Harvest Waste.
He said the project was expected to generate 60 megawatts of electricity to support emerging industrial zones.
He further highlighted a pilot biogas plant at the Epe Food Market, which processes 500kg of organic waste daily to generate electricity for market operations.
He called for stronger media collaboration to enhance public awareness and behavioral change.
“Waste management is not just about equipment; it is about human behaviour, enforcement and strong regulatory systems,” he said.
He urged residents to utilise LAWMA’s toll-free lines and digital platforms to report service gaps instead of resorting to illegal dumping.
