IWD: NGO promotes clean energy access for women in Kaduna

An NGO, Bridge That Gap Hope for Africa Initiative (BTG) has distributed energy-efficient cookstoves to women in Kaduna’s climate-impacted areas to promote clean energy use and climate resilience.

The intervention covered communities in Chikun, Zaria and Zango Kataf local government areas, forming part of activities marking the 2026 International Women’s Day.

The initiative was implemented under the Women Empowerment and Climate Resilient Initiative (WECRI) supported by the Partnership for Agile Governance and Climate Engagement (PACE) programme.

Gloria Bulus, BTG Executive Director, in a statement on Friday, said the project seeks to address desertification, promote energy-efficient technologies and support inclusive environmental governance.

Bulus said women and vulnerable groups were prioritised because they were often the most affected by climate change while playing key roles in household energy management and community adaptation.

According to her, the clean cookstoves will reduce indoor air pollution, lower household energy costs and cut charcoal consumption by more than 50 per cent.

She added that the technology would also reduce tree felling and help curb deforestation in affected communities.

Bulus noted that many women and girls spend long hours sourcing firewood, exposing them to health and environmental risks.

She explained that the intervention would ease that burden while allowing women to devote more time to productive and income-generating activities.

The organisation said the initiative aligns with the 2026 International Women’s Day theme, “Give to Gain,” which highlights the value of investing in women for stronger communities and environmental sustainability.

NEMA sensitises Jos traders to market fire prevention measures

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), yesterday organised a one-day sensitisation workshop to promote fire safety measures and prevent frequent fire outbreaks in Jos markets.

In a speech, the Head of Operations, NEMA North Central, Mrs Bintu Wana, said the workshop was designed to sensitise traders to the practical steps to reduce market fires.

Wana explained that the workshop dwelt majorly on the common causes and prevention of market fires, basic first aid knowledge and the formation and training of Market Emergency Response Team.

According to her, market fire prevention and response call for a collective and coordinated effort to mitigate its effect.

She emphasised that early reporting of fire hazards and strict adherence to safety guidelines could significantly reduce the risk of dangerous and devastating market fires.

The Secretary, Plateau Traders Association, Chobe branch, Mr Raymond Ndukwu, thanked NEMA for organising the workshop for his members, describing it as timely and necessary.

Ndukwu promised that the association would work with NEMA and also help to cascade the knowledge acquired from the workshop to all its members.

He urged traders in the state to imbibe safety guidelines and also adopt better fire prevention practices.

The Tide source reports that the workshop was attended by representatives of the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency, Federal Fire Service and Red Cross Organisation, who educated traders on common causes of market fires and preventive measures.

The workshop is part of the agency’s ongoing effort to strengthen disaster preparedness and protect lives and property in major markets across Nigeria.