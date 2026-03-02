Environment
LAWMA Director Says Sweeping Reforms Have Improved Waste Collection
The Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority (LAWMA), Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, says sweeping reforms and infrastructure upgrades have significantly improved waste collection efficiency across the state.
Gbadegesin disclosed this to newdmen last week in Lagos state.
He said LAWMA expanded night cleaning operations and increased street sweeping coverage to 1,000 routes statewide.
He disclosed that 16,000 street sweepers were currently engaged across Lagos, supported by improved logistics and operational systems.
He said LAWMA acquired new equipment three years ago to complement Private Sector Participants (PSP) compactors and rehabilitated old trucks to strengthen fleet capacity.
He added that additional compactor trucks were expected in the coming months.
“Heavy-duty equipment is now deployed to clear legacy illegal dumpsites across communities,” he said.
Gbadegesin said LAWMA strengthened human capacity by expanding its advocacy department and deepening collaboration with Community Development Associations (CDAs) and local councils.
He revealed that each local government now operates a waste management task force, supported by LAWMA integration desks.
On waste-to-wealth initiatives, he disclosed that the Lagos State House of Assembly had ratified a concession agreement with ZoomLion to construct transfer loading stations and material recovery facilities.
The facilities, he said, would enable closure of the Olusosun and Solous landfills and process 4,000 tonnes of waste daily.
He said organic waste, which constitutes about 50 per cent of Lagos waste, would be converted into compost, while plastics would be recycled into waste bins.
Gbadegesin also disclosed plans for a 1,500-tonnes-per-day waste-to-energy plant in partnership with a Dutch firm, Harvest Waste.
He said the project was expected to generate 60 megawatts of electricity to support emerging industrial zones.
He further highlighted a pilot biogas plant at the Epe Food Market, which processes 500kg of organic waste daily to generate electricity for market operations.
He called for stronger media collaboration to enhance public awareness and behavioral change.
“Waste management is not just about equipment; it is about human behaviour, enforcement and strong regulatory systems,” he said.
He urged residents to utilise LAWMA’s toll-free lines and digital platforms to report service gaps instead of resorting to illegal dumping.
Continue Reading
Environment
Lagos State Government Refuted Resumed Monthly Sanitation
The Lagos State Government on Saturday refuted an online media report claiming that the state had resumed the monthly environmental sanitation exercise.
The Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr Tokunbo Wahab, said no categorical statement had been made regarding the commencement date of the exercise.
Wahab explained that what he told newsmen after a project inspection tour last Sunday was that engagements with relevant stakeholders were still ongoing.
He said the state government had planned to begin with a sensitisation programme last week, but was constrained by logistics issues.
“The truth is, we were meant to start with a sensitisation programme last week, but we had a logistics issue. We need to find a day that is acceptable to all stakeholders,” he said.
He expressed optimism that the exercise might return very soon, adding that the official date would be communicated by the Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.
The commissioner urged law-abiding residents to continue their lawful activities without hindrance, assuring them that adequate notice would be given before the exercise was reintroduced.
The monthly environmental sanitation, previously held on the last Saturday of every month between 7.00 a.m. and 10.00 a.m., was suspended in November 2016 following a legal pronouncement restricting movement during the exercise.
However, renewed waste management challenges, including clogged drainage channels and indiscriminate refuse disposal, have sparked calls from residents for its reinstatement.
Environment
Ministry Of Environment To Validate A Landmark Policy To Advance Nigeria’s Economy
The Federal Ministry of Environment last Thursday convened key stakeholders in Abuja to validate a landmark policy brief aimed at tackling marine litter to advance Nigeria’s transition to a circular economy.
Mrs Falmata Bukar-Kolo, the Deputy Director, Solid Waste Management and Technology Division in the ministry, warned that plastic pollution poses serious risks to aquatic ecosystems and public health.
She stated that microplastics have already entered the food chain through fish consumption, while clogged waterways, soil contamination, and greenhouse gas emissions from burning plastics are worsening the environmental crisis.
Bukar-Kolo said that plastics, though widely used, are non-biodegradable and persist in the environment for years.
She called for improved waste management systems, stronger enforcement of environmental regulations, and behavioural change amongst citizens and businesses.
Mr Clem Ugorji, Regional Coordinator of PROTEGO, emphasised on the urgency of action, saying Nigeria’s marine litter crisis carries environmental, economic, and reputational costs.
He expressed optimism that the 2025 to 2040 roadmap endorsed at the workshop would shift the country from prolonged dialogue to concrete implementation.
The event was organised in collaboration with PROTEGO (Prevention of Marine Litter in the Gulf of Guinea).
Discussions centred on a draft policy input paper titled “Policies, Institutional Set-up and Financing of Marine Litter Prevention in Nigeria,”.
These seeks to present insightful analysis and a set of recommendations to address the structural and financing gaps that have long hindered effective waste management, particularly plastic leakage from inland communities and waterways into the Atlantic Ocean.
The PROTEGO initiative is supported by the German Federal Ministry for the Environment, Nature Conservation, Nuclear Safety and Consumer Protection and led by adelphi, with implementation in Nigeria by WASTE Africa and the Nigeria Climate Innovation Centre (NCIC).
The policy brief is a key delivery for one of the programme’s four impact areas – building capacities of public stakeholders.
Environment
RIWAMA In Collaboration With Obio Akpo And Port Harcourt LGA Ban Dumping Of Refuse On Road Side
The Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA) in Collaboration with Obio Akpor Local Government Council and Port Harcourt City LGA had advised the public not to dump refuse on the road side.
In a statement signed by the Director of RIWAMA Dr Ibimina Wokoma, Mayor of Port Harcourt Sir Hon Allwell Ihunda and Obio Kpor local government Chairman Hon Dr, Gift Worlu made available to Tide news stated that dumping of refuse on road medians is banned in Obio Akpor LGA, Port Harcourt City LGA, and the entire metropolis.
The statement said all waste is to be properly bagged and taken to the nearest RIWAMA-approved receptacle only between the hours of 6pm and 10pm daily.
“The use of cart pushers for waste collection, evacuation, and disposal is highly prohibited across Obio Akpor LGA and Port Harcourt City Local Government. Corporate organizations are requested to engage only Private Service Providers licensed by RIWAMA, in line with extant laws.
“Scattering of refuse bags at the receptacles or roadside by scavengers, individuals, and organizations engaged in illegal sorting or segregation of waste or recycling business is hereby banned, except as authorized or licenced by RIWAMA at the final dumpsites.
“The Thursday sanitation exercise by shop owners will continue alongside business activities without closing or locking up shops.
The statement also said that , shop owners whose shop environment or surroundings are untidy will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.
This notice applies to all residents, businesses, and organizations in Rivers State. Let’s work together to restore our “Garden City” status.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Amend Constitution To Accommodate State Police, Tinubu Tells Senators
-
Politics4 days ago
Senate Urges Tinubu To Sack CAC Boss
-
Business5 days ago
Crisis Response: EU-project Delivers New Vet. Clinic To Katsina Govt.
-
Business5 days ago
President Tinubu Approves Extension Ban On Raw Shea Nut Export
-
News4 days ago
Disu Takes Over As New IGP …Declares Total War On Corruption, Impunity
-
Business5 days ago
Fidelity Bank To Empower Women With Sustainable Entrepreneurship Skills, HAP2.0
-
Business5 days ago
President Tinubu Extends Raw Shea Nuts Export Ban To 2027
-
Sports4 days ago
NDG: Rivers Coach Appeal To NDDC In Talent Discovery