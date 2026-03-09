KENPOLY Rector Promises To Prioritise Students’ Welfare 

The newly appointed Rector of Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic, Bori (KENPOLY), Dr. George Chile Wadike, has said he would prioritize the welfare of students by improving the learning environment.

Dr. Wadike, who disclosed this to The Tide during an interview in his office, said his administration would reduce acts of social vices in the Polytechnic and make it more learning friendly.

“We want to ensure that the school environment is more peaceful and friendly to all.

“We also want to curtail the act of social vices, especially cultism experienced in the Polytechnic”, he state.

According to him, under his watch as Rector, he would ensure zero tolerance for social vices on campus.

On the infrastructures, the Rector said his administration would improve in the existing infrastructures in the school to enhance adequate learning.

He also said his administration shall improve electricity supply on campus to enable students read their books and better their academic performance

Kenpoly, Wadike said, would compete globally with its counterparts in all fields of learning.

“I promise to sow the seed of hard work, learning and teaching amongst others in the Polytechnic as a Rector.

“We shall also improve the Polytechnic by working with its Alumni and improve students welfare. That is why we are really here”, he said.

He assured on protection for students of the school in their academic pursuit and urged them to take their academics seriously.

On cultism and other social vices, Dr. Wadike said his administration shall partner with security agencies and the host community to eradicate acts of cultism in the institution

He also appealed to the students to embrace peace and take their academics seriously, rather than indulging in acts that will be inimical to their life.

The Rector further promised to build a cordial working relationship with the host and neighbouring communities, noting that such relationships shall improve the activities of the Polytechnic.

Dr. Wadike, an Accountant, who promised to reposition the image of the Polytechnic globally, said the activities of the Polytechnic would be publicised to the international communities to earn more credibility.