Lulu-Briggs Commends Tinubu On State Police, Peace In Rivers

A former Accord Party Governorship candidate in Rivers State, Chief Dumu Lulu-Briggs, has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinibu for his “pragmatic support” for State Police in Nigeria.

Lulu-Briggs lauded the President on Friday during an exclusive chat with Journalists at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, in Rivers State.

According to him, State Police will help in reducing criminal activities across the country, saying that the security of life and properities is essential and it is a collective responsibility.

The former Governorship candidate called on governments at all levels to support the State Police in order to make the society crime-free.

He said the State Police would not only reduce crime, but will also boost employments across the country.

Lulu-Briggs also used the medium to applaud President Tinibu for intervening in the face-off between the Executive and Legislative arms of Government in Rivers State.

He expressed happiness that peace has returned to the state, noting that the fued between the two organs of the governments has delayed the speed of developments in the state.

The two-time governorship candidate also expressed optimism that the peace accord will give more rooms for development and also create a better atmosphere for empowerment of the youths and Women.

“Now that peace has returned in the state, there is need to queue behind the peace to be sustained for the overall interest and betterment of all in the State..

“On the political tussle in the state, I thank President Tinibu on the recent reconciliation. Now that the problem has been settled by the aggressive parties, it is the responsibility of the people to embrace peace and work towards the growth of the state and continuous sustainability of developments in the state”, he said.

On 2027 election, the Kalabari-born politician said politics is not a do-or-die affair, and advised both the public and politicians to play politics in accordance with the rules.

“To me, politics is not a do-or-die affair, whoever that wins election is still our brother or sister, the important thing is that let them do the needful, they should develop the area and the people.

“The problem we are having in Nigerian politics is that some of our politicians in positions of trust sometimes abuse the opportunities given to them”, he said.