Police Arrest Nigerian, Two Others For Kidnapping In Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested three suspected kidnappers, one of them a native of Niger Republic, and neutralised another during operations carried out in the state.

This was contained in a statement by the command’s Public Relations Officer, Eno Ikoedem, yesterday.

She said one suspect was neutralised when a four-man gang engaged the operatives in a gun duel, while arms were also recovered at the suspects’ hideout in the forest.

She added that three other suspects escaped but that the police are already on their trail.

The statement read, “It would be recalled that earlier this year, following disturbing reports of kidnapping incidents in surrounding communities in Edo Central, the Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, personally led a strategic operational deployment to Edo Central, spending six days in the area from 16th to 22nd February 2026. He carried out on-the-spot security assessments, restrategized operational approaches, and repositioned personnel for more effective policing.

“During this operation, forests around Ubiaja were identified as one of the key areas of security concern and were accordingly placed under intensified surveillance and operational focus.

“Since the strategic deployment and operational restructuring, Ubiaja Division, under the supervision of the Divisional Police Officer, has continued to record notable successes in the fight against kidnapping and other violent crimes.

“One of such breakthroughs occurred on 17th February 2026 at about 18:00hrs when operatives of Ubiaja Division arrested a suspected kidnapper, Suleman Harruna, male, aged 28, a national of the Republic of Niger who resides in Kaba, Kogi State.”

Ikoedem noted that the suspect had earlier been placed on the command’s wanted list.

She said members of the Hausa/Fulani community identified him as part of a notorious kidnapping gang alongside another member.

“The suspect made useful confessions and has been aiding the police in ongoing investigations,” she said.

In another operation on 20th February 2026 at about 17:50hrs, the PPRO said that another suspect, Ibrahim Kodo, male, aged 25, of Illushi Community, was tracked down and arrested in collaboration with personnel from the Nigerian Army.

“The suspect was identified by a kidnapped victim as one of three armed men who abducted him on 2nd June 2025 at about 10:00hrs from his farm,” she added.

She further said, “Similarly, on 26th February 2026 at about 09:00hrs, another suspected kidnapper, Orsee Iorzaa, male, aged 32, of Omi Camp in Illushi, was arrested through steady surveillance based on intelligence. A kidnapped victim identified the suspect as one of a five-man gang who invaded his home with guns and abducted him on 21st February 2026. Investigation is ongoing to recover their arms and apprehend other members of the syndicate.”

In a more recent development on 7th March 2026 at about 08:25hrs, police operatives, in collaboration with members of the Edo State Security Corps, carried out a bush-combing operation in the Onoghol? and Akwocha forests.

“During the operation, four suspected kidnappers opened fire on the advancing security team but were subdued by the superior firepower of the operatives. One of the suspects was neutralized in the ensuing gun duel, while three others escaped into the forest with gunshot wounds.

“Recovered from the scene were one single-barreled shotgun, one black facial mask, two live cartridges, and two expended cartridges. Bush-combing operations are ongoing to apprehend the fleeing suspects,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police commended the Divisional Police Officer of Ubiaja Division and his team for their resilience, professionalism, and sustained operational tempo, which led to these successes.

The command also urged residents to continue cooperating with the police by providing credible and timely information to aid ongoing efforts to rid the area, and the state at large, of criminal elements.