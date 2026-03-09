Sports
Beyond Limits Intensify NPFL Return
The match lived up to expectations as both sides produced an intense contest, but it was the visitors who emerged victorious to maintain pressure in the race for promotion from Conference A.
Beyond Limits made a brighter start and took the lead after 13 minutes when Celestine Peter headed past the onrushing goalkeeper to give his side an early advantage.
Gateway responded with greater attacking intent and nearly levelled shortly afterwards, but goalkeeper Daniel Aiyenugba produced a sharp save in the 27th minute to deny the hosts from a powerful header following a corner kick.
The pressure eventually paid off for Gateway late in the first half as central defender Abiodun Ayeni reacted quickest to a loose ball from another corner to fire home the equaliser in the 38th minute, sending the teams into the break level at 1–1.
Beyond Limits regained control after the restart and restored their lead ten minutes into the second half. A well-worked move between Mark Akpabio and Yusuf Saka created space inside the box before Akpabio calmly sliced his finish into the top corner in the 55th minute.
Gateway pushed forward in search of another equaliser during the closing stages, but Beyond Limits held firm through five minutes of stoppage time to secure all three points.
The result keeps the 2024 NNL champions firmly in contention for promotion despite the uncertainty surrounding their eligibility for the top flight due to the presence of their parent club, Remo Stars, in the Nigeria Premier Football League.
However, with Remo Stars currently battling relegation, Beyond Limits could still become eligible for promotion should the situation change at the end of the season.
The academy side remain locked in a tight battle with Inter Lagos for the Conference A lead.
The Lagosians retained top spot with 24 points after a 5–0 victory over Abia Comets in Mobolaji Johnson Arena, staying one point ahead of Beyond Limits.
Beyond Limits will look to maintain their momentum and go top when they host Edel FC in Ikenne in their next league fixture, while Inter Lagos will be on a bye.
For Gateway, the defeat deepens their struggles in the second tier, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the conference and facing the prospect of a second consecutive relegation to the third-tier Nigeria Nationwide League One.
Their next test comes away to fellow strugglers Abia Comets in Aba.
Sports
Inter House Sports Is Where Talents Are Discovered -Rear Admiral Okehie
Sports
Yenagoa City Set For Maiden 10km Marathon
The Bayelsa State government, yesterday, announced that the marathon will be held on Saturday, April 4, 2026.
The inaugural race is owned by the Bayelsa State Government and will be organised by Nilayo Sports Management Limited, a sports management company.
Under the theme “The Reveal,” the race represents a bold unveiling of Bayelsa’s immense human and cultural potential to the international community, inviting the world to witness the resilience, grit, and talent rooted in the heart of the Niger Delta.
According to the organisers, the race will be flagged off at 9:30 a.m., at the Opolo Roundabout, guiding participants through a carefully designed 10-kilometre route that highlights the scenic beauty and vibrant atmosphere of Yenagoa.
The course will culminate at Peace Park Square, where athletes will cross the finish line into a grand celebration of endurance, unity, and community spirit.
To elevate the experience for runners and spectators alike, the finish venue will host a high-energy post-race concert featuring performances from top A-list artistes, blending sport and entertainment in a festival-style atmosphere.
The organisers directed all registered participants to collect their race bibs and kits at the designated Peace Park Square between March 30 and April 3, 2026, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily.
The race, according to them, is currently on track for World Athletics accreditation, underscoring the commitment of both the Bayelsa State Government and Nilayo Sports Management Limited to delivering an event that meets the highest global standards.
Sports
NSC rewards Ogun State Athlete N3m
The Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, on Friday continued the Commission’s nationwide appreciation tour with a visit to Abeokuta, where outstanding junior athlete, Majekodunmi Afusat Bisola, was presented with a cheque of N3 million.
The presentation forms part of the NSC’s initiative to recognise and reward exceptional junior athletes who distinguished themselves in 2025 and contributed significantly to Nigeria’s medal haul.
Majekodunmi delivered an impressive run of performances on the track. At the last edition of the National Sports Festival, she stormed to gold in the 400m and the 4x400m relay. She replicated the double triumph at the Confederation of African Athletics (CAA) Junior Championship, in Abeokuta, before emerging as one of the standout stars at the African Youth Games in Luanda, Angola.
Speaking during the presentation, Olopade explained that the Commission deemed it necessary to extend financial appreciation to grassroots athletes after elite performers had earlier received grants running into thousands of dollars.
“A few weeks ago, after paying grants to our elite athletes, we agreed tthere was a need to also appreciate these young, budding talents who made Nigeria proud last year,” he said.
He disclosed that of the 376 medals recorded by Nigerian athletes in 2025, more than 200 were won by grassroots talents, underscoring the importance of sustained investment in youth development.
Trending
-
Business3 days ago
NERC Amends Order on Meter Tampering, Power Bypass For Discos
-
Business3 days ago
NCDMB Signs Mgt Deal With Radisson, Edison…As Board’s 204 Rooms Hotel Open December 2026
-
Rivers3 days ago
KENPOLY Rector Promises To Prioritise Students’ Welfare
-
Business3 days ago
Nigeria, AFC sign $1.3 billion deal to build alumina refinery
-
News3 days ago
Police Arrest Nigerian, Two Others For Kidnapping In Edo
-
Rivers3 days ago
Don, Stakeholders Urge Environmental Laws In N’Delta
-
Rivers3 days ago
ADIAFRICA Flags-off Free Eye Screening Outreach In PH
-
Environment3 days ago
IWD: NGO promotes clean energy access for women in Kaduna