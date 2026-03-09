Beyond Limits Intensify NPFL Return

Beyond Limits Football Academy strengthened their push for Nigeria Premier Football League promotion with a 2–1 victory over local rivals Gateway FC in an Ogun State derby in the Nigeria National League at the MKO Abiola Stadium on Saturday , Tidesports source reports.

The match lived up to expectations as both sides produced an intense contest, but it was the visitors who emerged victorious to maintain pressure in the race for promotion from Conference A.

Beyond Limits made a brighter start and took the lead after 13 minutes when Celestine Peter headed past the onrushing goalkeeper to give his side an early advantage.

Gateway responded with greater attacking intent and nearly levelled shortly afterwards, but goalkeeper Daniel Aiyenugba produced a sharp save in the 27th minute to deny the hosts from a powerful header following a corner kick.

The pressure eventually paid off for Gateway late in the first half as central defender Abiodun Ayeni reacted quickest to a loose ball from another corner to fire home the equaliser in the 38th minute, sending the teams into the break level at 1–1.

Beyond Limits regained control after the restart and restored their lead ten minutes into the second half. A well-worked move between Mark Akpabio and Yusuf Saka created space inside the box before Akpabio calmly sliced his finish into the top corner in the 55th minute.

Gateway pushed forward in search of another equaliser during the closing stages, but Beyond Limits held firm through five minutes of stoppage time to secure all three points.

The result keeps the 2024 NNL champions firmly in contention for promotion despite the uncertainty surrounding their eligibility for the top flight due to the presence of their parent club, Remo Stars, in the Nigeria Premier Football League.

However, with Remo Stars currently battling relegation, Beyond Limits could still become eligible for promotion should the situation change at the end of the season.

The academy side remain locked in a tight battle with Inter Lagos for the Conference A lead.

The Lagosians retained top spot with 24 points after a 5–0 victory over Abia Comets in Mobolaji Johnson Arena, staying one point ahead of Beyond Limits.

Beyond Limits will look to maintain their momentum and go top when they host Edel FC in Ikenne in their next league fixture, while Inter Lagos will be on a bye.

For Gateway, the defeat deepens their struggles in the second tier, leaving them rooted to the bottom of the conference and facing the prospect of a second consecutive relegation to the third-tier Nigeria Nationwide League One.

Their next test comes away to fellow strugglers Abia Comets in Aba.