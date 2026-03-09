City Crime
SWAN Condoles Aquatics Federation Over President’s Death
The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commiserated the Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAqF) over the passing of its President, Mr. Chamberlain Nnamdi Dunkwu, on Saturday.
In a letter of condolence by the Association’s Secretary-General Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo dated March 7, 2026, addressed to the Executive Board of NAqF, SWAN President, Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, expressed shock, and described his demise as a painful loss to the entire sporting fraternity.
Part of the letter reads, “The news of his demise came as a profound shock and a painful loss not only to the Federation but also to the entire Nigerian sporting community. His leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the growth and development of aquatics sports in Nigeria will always be remembered and appreciated.
“During his brief time as NAqF President, he worked tirelessly to promote aquatic disciplines, inspiring athletes and administrators alike while strengthening the foundation of aquatic sports in the country. His vision, passion, and service to Nigerian sports have left a lasting legacy that will continue to guide the Federation for years to come.
“At this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with the Executive Board, members of the Federation, his family, and all who were privileged to work with him. May God grant everyone the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss, and may his soul rest in perfect peace.
“Please, be consoled and know we are with you in prayers, at this time and always.”
Mr. Dunkwu who died on a day the Federation scheduled a talent discovery event tagged, “Swim To The Future”, was elected as NAqF President few months ago.
Ministry Raises Concern Over Rising Teenage Pregnancies, Begins Adolescent Sensitisation Campaign
The Department of Public Health in the Rivers State Ministry of Health has raised concern over the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies in society as it intensifies efforts to educate adolescents across the state.
Programme Manager for Adolescent Health and Development in the department, Mrs. Tammy Briggs, expressed the concern during a sensitisation programme held at Government Girls Secondary School Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Briggs explained that the campaign was designed to educate adolescents on the dangers of teenage pregnancy and other health-related issues affecting young people.
According to her, teenage pregnancy is currently on the rise, making it necessary for the ministry to step up awareness programmes among students.
“This is something that is on the rise for now. We have observed that there are many cases of teenage pregnancies, so we are here to sensitise them on ways to prevent it entirely,” she said.
She disclosed that the sensitisation campaign is being carried out in selected schools across four local government areas of the state, namely Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area and Eleme Local Government Area.
Briggs noted that the programme focuses on several key issues affecting adolescents, including sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, emotional health and proper nutrition.
She added that the outreach programme also featured tuberculosis screening for students as well as the distribution of sanitary pads and mathematical sets to support their health and academic development.
The programme manager commended the management of Government Girls Secondary School Rumueme for their cooperation and support in hosting the sensitisation exercise. She also advised the students to avoid behaviours that could jeopardise their future.
Speaking during the session, Dr. Nwadike Chinonso urged the students to make informed decisions about their lives and remain focused on their education.
He cautioned them against engaging in early sexual activities, stressing that abstinence remains one of the most effective ways to prevent sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies.
Some of the students who participated in the programme expressed appreciation to the team for the awareness campaign and pledged to apply the knowledge gained to make responsible life choices.
NCSU Hails Fubara Over 2025 New Telegraph Man Of The Year Award
The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has congratulated Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on his emergence as the 2025 Man of the Year for the New Telegraph newspaper, describing the honour as well deserved and a testament to a leadership style anchored on peace, development and the welfare of the people.
The award, which was presented in Lagos, recognises Governor Fubara’s stewardship amid political and economic challenges in the State.
In a statement personally signed by the Rivers State Chairman of the union, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, the NCSU said the recognition is a befitting reward for a focused and committed administration that consistently places the interests of the people and the State first.
Osumah noted that Governor Fubara has demonstrated in both words and actions that he is committed to peace, stability and measurable governance outcomes.
According to him, the administration has pursued people-centred policies aimed at improving public service delivery, strengthening institutions and promoting inclusive development across Rivers State.
He stated that the Man of the Year award represents a celebration of purposeful leadership, resilience, dedication and unwavering commitment to service.
The union leader further observed that the governor’s efforts to sustain governance in the face of political tensions have distinguished him as a calm and conciliatory figure in the national political landscape.
The NCSU pointed to ongoing investments in infrastructure, healthcare and education, as well as initiatives targeted at improving workers’ welfare and supporting vulnerable groups, as practical demonstrations of the administration’s priorities.
It said such interventions have contributed to stabilising the polity and reinforcing public confidence in governance.
Describing the award as a defining moment in Governor Fubara’s political career, Osumah said it marks an important milestone in the development trajectory of Rivers State and would serve as motivation for the governor to intensify efforts toward peace, good governance, economic growth and sustainable development.
“The award simply tells Governor Fubara to continue the good works of his administration, anchored on prioritising development of the state and the welfare of the people, particularly civil servants,” Osumah said.
The union also commended the Governor for dedicating the award to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing the gesture as a bold move aimed at consolidating the gains of reconciliation and political stability in the State.
While expressing appreciation to the New Telegraph for recognising what it described as the governor’s leadership qualities, the NCSU urged Governor Fubara to view the honour as both recognition and renewed responsibility.
The union called on him to continue championing policies that promote peace and development, and to consider incorporating the interests of organised labour in the process of reconstituting his cabinet, noting that labour unions have played a significant role in maintaining stability within the State.
