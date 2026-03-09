SWAN Condoles Aquatics Federation Over President’s Death 

The recent assurance by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, that the ongoing Port Harcourt Ring Road would be completed by October this year has rekindled hope among Rivers people. For many people of the state who have endured months of disruption and uncertainty, the promise comes as a breath of fresh air. The importance of the project cannot be overstated; it represents not just a road network but a vital artery for economic activity and mobility across the state.

Stretching across six local government areas—Port Harcourt, Obio-Akpor, Ikwerre, Etche, Eleme, and Ogu-Bolo—the project covers about 50.15 kilometres and includes six flyovers. Initiated in July 2023 and executed by Julius Berger Nigeria, the ambitious undertaking was conceived to ease traffic congestion, stimulate economic growth, and improve connectivity between communities.

However, the project’s journey has not been smooth. When construction stalled last year, many residents who depended on the affected routes found themselves in severe difficulty. Commuters, traders, and transport operators suddenly had to navigate half-finished sections, diversions, and rough terrain.

Perhaps nowhere has the hardship been more visible than around the Ogbogoro axis, where residents continue to face daily inconvenience. For many families, the unfinished road has turned routine travel into a gruelling ordeal. Long detours, damaged vehicles, and rising transport costs have become the bitter reality.

The scale of disruption was significant. Houses were demolished to make way for the road expansion, businesses were displaced, and livelihoods were interrupted. While such sacrifices are sometimes inevitable in large infrastructure projects, the prolonged delay left many people in dire straits.

It is therefore understandable that the governor’s renewed commitment has been greeted with cautious optimism. For residents who have borne the brunt of the disruption, the promise of completion offers the prospect of relief and restoration. In many quarters, hope is gradually replacing frustration.

When finished, the Ring Road is expected to give the state a much-needed facelift. In a nation where several public projects have suffered abandonment over the years, many feared the same fate might befall this landmark development. That concern is precisely why the latest assurance has struck a chord with the public.

Governor Fubara’s recent inspection of the project site and his firm declaration that the road would be delivered by October have helped steady public confidence. Actions such as these signal seriousness and accountability—qualities citizens increasingly demand from public officials.

Nevertheless, while the governor deserves commendation for the renewed momentum, the task before him goes beyond this single project. Other initiatives already commenced under his administration, as well as those inherited from previous governments, should also receive the attention required for completion.

Indeed, governance is a collective enterprise. Stakeholders across the state must rally behind the administration to ensure progress is not hindered. Political actors, community leaders, and civil society groups all have a role to play in creating the environment necessary for effective governance.

Rivers State has endured its fair share of political turbulence in recent years, and infrastructure development has sometimes been caught in the crossfire. It is therefore imperative that institutions such as the Rivers State House of Assembly work constructively with the executive arm so that citizens can finally enjoy the dividends of democracy.

The earlier six-month halt during the period of emergency rule should serve as a lesson. Infrastructure projects of this magnitude cannot afford prolonged interruptions. The governor must therefore ensure that such setbacks do not recur, and that other projects under his watch do not suffer a similar fate.

Regular site visits and close monitoring of the contractors will also be essential. Such oversight will not only accelerate progress but will demonstrate to the contractors and the public alike that the government considers the project a priority.

Beyond the physical structure of asphalt and concrete, the road carries broader economic promise. Improved connectivity among the affected local government areas will facilitate trade, reduce travel time, and open new opportunities for businesses. It will also enhance access to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities for thousands of residents.

Ultimately, meeting the October deadline is only half the task. The quality of the work must meet the highest standards to guarantee durability and safety for the countless commuters who will use the road daily. The security of the construction workers must also remain paramount to prevent kidnapping or other threats. Delivering the Port Harcourt Ring Road on schedule, and doing it well, would indeed be the right step forward for Rivers State.