SWAN Condoles Aquatics Federation Over President’s Death 

Published

3 days ago

on

The Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) has commiserated the Nigeria Aquatics Federation (NAqF) over the passing of its President, Mr. Chamberlain Nnamdi Dunkwu, on Saturday.

In a letter of condolence by the Association’s Secretary-General Amb. Ikenna Okonkwo dated March 7, 2026, addressed to the Executive Board of NAqF, SWAN President, Mr. Isaiah Benjamin, expressed shock, and described his demise as a painful loss to the entire sporting fraternity.

Part of the letter reads, “The news of his demise came as a profound shock and a painful loss not only to the Federation but also to the entire Nigerian sporting community. His leadership, dedication, and unwavering commitment to the growth and development of aquatics sports in Nigeria will always be remembered and appreciated.

“During his brief time as NAqF President, he worked tirelessly to promote aquatic disciplines, inspiring athletes and administrators alike while strengthening the foundation of aquatic sports in the country. His vision, passion, and service to Nigerian sports have left a lasting legacy that will continue to guide the Federation for years to come.

“At this difficult time, my thoughts and prayers are with the Executive Board, members of the Federation, his family, and all who were privileged to work with him. May God grant everyone the strength and fortitude to bear this great loss, and may his soul rest in perfect peace.

“Please, be consoled and know we are with you in prayers, at this time and always.”

Mr. Dunkwu who died on a day the Federation scheduled a talent discovery event tagged, “Swim To The Future”, was elected as NAqF President few months ago.

Ministry Raises Concern Over Rising Teenage Pregnancies, Begins Adolescent Sensitisation Campaign

Published

3 days ago

on

March 9, 2026

By

The Department of Public Health in the Rivers State Ministry of Health has raised concern over the increasing cases of teenage pregnancies in society as it intensifies efforts to educate adolescents across the state.
Programme Manager for Adolescent Health and Development in the department, Mrs. Tammy Briggs, expressed the concern during a sensitisation programme held at Government Girls Secondary School Rumueme in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State.
Briggs explained that the campaign was designed to educate adolescents on the dangers of teenage pregnancy and other health-related issues affecting young people.
According to her, teenage pregnancy is currently on the rise, making it necessary for the ministry to step up awareness programmes among students.
“This is something that is on the rise for now. We have observed that there are many cases of teenage pregnancies, so we are here to sensitise them on ways to prevent it entirely,” she said.
She disclosed that the sensitisation campaign is being carried out in selected schools across four local government areas of the state, namely Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, Port Harcourt City Local Government Area, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area and Eleme Local Government Area.
Briggs noted that the programme focuses on several key issues affecting adolescents, including sexual and reproductive health, gender-based violence, teenage pregnancy, substance abuse, emotional health and proper nutrition.
She added that the outreach programme also featured tuberculosis screening for students as well as the distribution of sanitary pads and mathematical sets to support their health and academic development.
The programme manager commended the management of Government Girls Secondary School Rumueme for their cooperation and support in hosting the sensitisation exercise. She also advised the students to avoid behaviours that could jeopardise their future.
Speaking during the session, Dr. Nwadike Chinonso urged the students to make informed decisions about their lives and remain focused on their education.
He cautioned them against engaging in early sexual activities, stressing that abstinence remains one of the most effective ways to prevent sexually transmitted infections and unintended pregnancies.
Some of the students who participated in the programme expressed appreciation to the team for the awareness campaign and pledged to apply the knowledge gained to make responsible life choices.

PH Ring Road: The October Delivery Promise

Published

3 days ago

on

March 9, 2026

By

The recent assurance by the Governor of Rivers State, Siminalayi Fubara, that the ongoing Port Harcourt Ring Road would be completed by October this year has rekindled hope among Rivers people. For many people of the state who have endured months of disruption and uncertainty, the promise comes as a breath of fresh air. The importance of the project cannot be overstated; it represents not just a road network but a vital artery for economic activity and mobility across the state.
Stretching across six local government areas—Port Harcourt, Obio-Akpor, Ikwerre, Etche, Eleme, and Ogu-Bolo—the project covers about 50.15 kilometres and includes six flyovers. Initiated in July 2023 and executed by Julius Berger Nigeria, the ambitious undertaking was conceived to ease traffic congestion, stimulate economic growth, and improve connectivity between communities.
However, the project’s journey has not been smooth. When construction stalled last year, many residents who depended on the affected routes found themselves in severe difficulty. Commuters, traders, and transport operators suddenly had to navigate half-finished sections, diversions, and rough terrain.
Perhaps nowhere has the hardship been more visible than around the Ogbogoro axis, where residents continue to face daily inconvenience. For many families, the unfinished road has turned routine travel into a gruelling ordeal. Long detours, damaged vehicles, and rising transport costs have become the bitter reality.
The scale of disruption was significant. Houses were demolished to make way for the road expansion, businesses were displaced, and livelihoods were interrupted. While such sacrifices are sometimes inevitable in large infrastructure projects, the prolonged delay left many people in dire straits.
It is therefore understandable that the governor’s renewed commitment has been greeted with cautious optimism. For residents who have borne the brunt of the disruption, the promise of completion offers the prospect of relief and restoration. In many quarters, hope is gradually replacing frustration.
When finished, the Ring Road is expected to give the state a much-needed facelift. In a nation where several public projects have suffered abandonment over the years, many feared the same fate might befall this landmark development. That concern is precisely why the latest assurance has struck a chord with the public.
Governor Fubara’s recent inspection of the project site and his firm declaration that the road would be delivered by October have helped steady public confidence. Actions such as these signal seriousness and accountability—qualities citizens increasingly demand from public officials.
Nevertheless, while the governor deserves commendation for the renewed momentum, the task before him goes beyond this single project. Other initiatives already commenced under his administration, as well as those inherited from previous governments, should also receive the attention required for completion.
Indeed, governance is a collective enterprise. Stakeholders across the state must rally behind the administration to ensure progress is not hindered. Political actors, community leaders, and civil society groups all have a role to play in creating the environment necessary for effective governance.
Rivers State has endured its fair share of political turbulence in recent years, and infrastructure development has sometimes been caught in the crossfire. It is therefore imperative that institutions such as the Rivers State House of Assembly work constructively with the executive arm so that citizens can finally enjoy the dividends of democracy.
The earlier six-month halt during the period of emergency rule should serve as a lesson. Infrastructure projects of this magnitude cannot afford prolonged interruptions. The governor must therefore ensure that such setbacks do not recur, and that other projects under his watch do not suffer a similar fate.
Regular site visits and close monitoring of the contractors will also be essential. Such oversight will not only accelerate progress but will demonstrate to the contractors and the public alike that the government considers the project a priority.
Beyond the physical structure of asphalt and concrete, the road carries broader economic promise. Improved connectivity among the affected local government areas will facilitate trade, reduce travel time, and open new opportunities for businesses. It will also enhance access to markets, schools, and healthcare facilities for thousands of residents.
Ultimately, meeting the October deadline is only half the task. The quality of the work must meet the highest standards to guarantee durability and safety for the countless commuters who will use the road daily. The security of the construction workers must also remain paramount to prevent kidnapping or other threats. Delivering the Port Harcourt Ring Road on schedule, and doing it well, would indeed be the right step forward for Rivers State.
NCSU Hails Fubara Over 2025 New Telegraph Man Of The Year Award

Published

2 weeks ago

on

February 23, 2026

By

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has congratulated Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on his emergence as the 2025 Man of the Year for the New Telegraph newspaper, describing the honour as well deserved and a testament to a leadership style anchored on peace, development and the welfare of the people.
The award, which was presented in Lagos, recognises Governor Fubara’s stewardship amid political and economic challenges in the State.
In a statement personally signed by the Rivers State Chairman of the union, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, the NCSU said the recognition is a befitting reward for a focused and committed administration that consistently places the interests of the people and the State first.
Osumah noted that Governor Fubara has demonstrated in both words and actions that he is committed to peace, stability and measurable governance outcomes.
According to him, the administration has pursued people-centred policies aimed at improving public service delivery, strengthening institutions and promoting inclusive development across Rivers State.
He stated that the Man of the Year award represents a celebration of purposeful leadership, resilience, dedication and unwavering commitment to service.
The union leader further observed that the governor’s efforts to sustain governance in the face of political tensions have distinguished him as a calm and conciliatory figure in the national political landscape.
The NCSU pointed to ongoing investments in infrastructure, healthcare and education, as well as initiatives targeted at improving workers’ welfare and supporting vulnerable groups, as practical demonstrations of the administration’s priorities.
It said such interventions have contributed to stabilising the polity and reinforcing public confidence in governance.
Describing the award as a defining moment in Governor Fubara’s political career, Osumah said it marks an important milestone in the development trajectory of Rivers State and would serve as motivation for the governor to intensify efforts toward peace, good governance, economic growth and sustainable development.
“The award simply tells Governor Fubara to continue the good works of his administration, anchored on prioritising development of the state and the welfare of the people, particularly civil servants,” Osumah said.
The union also commended the Governor for dedicating the award to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing the gesture as a bold move aimed at consolidating the gains of reconciliation and political stability in the State.
While expressing appreciation to the New Telegraph for recognising what it described as the governor’s leadership qualities, the NCSU urged Governor Fubara to view the honour as both recognition and renewed responsibility.
The union called on him to continue championing policies that promote peace and development, and to consider incorporating the interests of organised labour in the process of reconstituting his cabinet, noting that labour unions have played a significant role in maintaining stability within the State.

