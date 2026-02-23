Connect with us

City Crime

NCSU Hails Fubara Over 2025 New Telegraph Man Of The Year Award

Published

3 days ago

on

The Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU) has congratulated Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, on his emergence as the 2025 Man of the Year for the New Telegraph newspaper, describing the honour as well deserved and a testament to a leadership style anchored on peace, development and the welfare of the people.
The award, which was presented in Lagos, recognises Governor Fubara’s stewardship amid political and economic challenges in the State.
In a statement personally signed by the Rivers State Chairman of the union, Comrade Chukwuka Richman Osumah, the NCSU said the recognition is a befitting reward for a focused and committed administration that consistently places the interests of the people and the State first.
Osumah noted that Governor Fubara has demonstrated in both words and actions that he is committed to peace, stability and measurable governance outcomes.
According to him, the administration has pursued people-centred policies aimed at improving public service delivery, strengthening institutions and promoting inclusive development across Rivers State.
He stated that the Man of the Year award represents a celebration of purposeful leadership, resilience, dedication and unwavering commitment to service.
The union leader further observed that the governor’s efforts to sustain governance in the face of political tensions have distinguished him as a calm and conciliatory figure in the national political landscape.
The NCSU pointed to ongoing investments in infrastructure, healthcare and education, as well as initiatives targeted at improving workers’ welfare and supporting vulnerable groups, as practical demonstrations of the administration’s priorities.
It said such interventions have contributed to stabilising the polity and reinforcing public confidence in governance.
Describing the award as a defining moment in Governor Fubara’s political career, Osumah said it marks an important milestone in the development trajectory of Rivers State and would serve as motivation for the governor to intensify efforts toward peace, good governance, economic growth and sustainable development.
“The award simply tells Governor Fubara to continue the good works of his administration, anchored on prioritising development of the state and the welfare of the people, particularly civil servants,” Osumah said.
The union also commended the Governor for dedicating the award to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, describing the gesture as a bold move aimed at consolidating the gains of reconciliation and political stability in the State.
While expressing appreciation to the New Telegraph for recognising what it described as the governor’s leadership qualities, the NCSU urged Governor Fubara to view the honour as both recognition and renewed responsibility.
The union called on him to continue championing policies that promote peace and development, and to consider incorporating the interests of organised labour in the process of reconstituting his cabinet, noting that labour unions have played a significant role in maintaining stability within the State.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading

City Crime

Fanfare, Pageantry As Ohiauga Community Honours 31 Eminent Personalities with Maiden Leadership Awards

Published

1 month ago

on

January 19, 2026

By

Ohiauga Community in Igburu Clan, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Area of Rivers State, on Saturday, December 27, 2025, witnessed an unprecedented spectacle of celebrations, fanfare and cultural splendour as it honoured 31 distinguished personalities for their outstanding leadership qualities, selfless service and immense contributions to the growth and development of the community.

The historic event, which took place at the Ohiauga Community Town Hall, marked the maiden edition of the Ohiauga Leadership Awards and saw 27 illustrious sons and daughters of the community, alongside four non-indigenes, decorated with various honours in recognition of their unwavering commitment to the socio-economic, political and infrastructural advancement of the area.

From the early hours of the day, the once serene and seemingly sleepy community was transformed into a beehive of activities. The atmosphere was electrified with excitement as the sound of music echoed from different corners of the community. Everywhere was colourful, lively and festive, as men, women, youths and children, young and old, trooped out in large numbers, beautifully adorned in elegant traditional and modern attires.

The favourable weather further added glamour and grace to the occasion, enhancing the beauty and splendour of the event, as the people, stakeholders and visitors savoured every moment of the celebration.

Adding royal splendour to the colourful ceremony was the presence of the Eze of Igburu Clan, Eze Igburu IV of Igburu Land, His Majesty Eze Kenneth Nwabochi, who arrived at the venue in full royal regalia, accompanied by his retinue of chiefs, elders and other palace officials. His presence was a clear testament to the significance of the occasion and underscored the unity and collective resolve of the people to celebrate excellence and service.

One after the other, the award recipients stepped forward amid thunderous applause, cheers and admiration from the audience. These were men and women whose years of dedication, sacrifice and contributions have helped place Ohiauga Community on the map in terms of political relevance, socio-economic growth and self-help-driven development.

Indeed, Ohiauga Community today boasts of notable achievements credited largely to community-based initiatives, including a relatively good road network, stable and uninterrupted electricity supply powered through solar infrastructure, and other basic amenities that have improved the quality of life of its people. The honoured individuals, it was observed, have played significant roles in achieving these milestones, leaving their unmistakable footprints on the community’s development journey.

By honouring them, the community made it clear that the awards were not meant to signal retirement from service, but rather to encourage the recipients to intensify their efforts and continue to give back to their fatherland. Community leaders noted that although progress has been recorded, Ohiauga still faces serious developmental challenges that require sustained commitment and collective action.

Prominent among these challenges is the absence of a functional healthcare facility. The only cottage hospital project in the community, allegedly initiated by Total Energies Limited several years ago, was said to have been abandoned, leaving residents without adequate medical care. The community strongly appealed to the Rivers State Government to intervene and revive the project in the interest of the people.

The education sector was also not spared. The Ohiauga Community Primary School, according to the community, is allegedly in good shape, with a conducive learning environment, but lacks enough classroom teachers, as there is only one government-employed classroom teacher. To fill the void, the community reportedly employed five additional teachers from its meagre resources and currently bears the responsibility of paying their salaries.

These realities, stakeholders explained, provided further justification for the decision to celebrate and honour individuals who have consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare and development of the community.

Speaking at the ceremony, Chairman of the Organising Committee of the Ohiauga Maiden Leadership Awards, Pastor (Dr) David Chizor Nwaoburu, described the event as a strategic initiative aimed at fostering peace, unity and development, while recognising and rewarding excellence and service.

According to him, the award ceremony was designed to honour eminent personalities who have distinguished themselves in public and private life, and who have continued to make meaningful contributions to the growth of Ohiauga Community.

Dr Nwaoburu, who was himself among the award recipients, said the recognition was intended to motivate the honourees to do more for the community and not to rest on their achievements. He urged them to continue to serve the interests of the people wherever they find themselves and to remain ambassadors of peace and development.

He further reiterated the need for government intervention in the abandoned cottage hospital project and the posting of teachers to the primary school by the state government, stressing that community development in Ohiauga has largely been driven by self-help efforts.

Among those honoured at the event were Pastor (Dr) David Chizor Nwaoburu; former Bursar of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Dr Davis Ojima; the Registrar of the institution, Dr Chinonye A. Ajie; Dr Obi Chukwuma Ebenezer Jular; Elder Kemmer Mark Godwin; Dr Nwokoji Chukwuemeka; Mr Nduka Louis Odiegba; Dr (Chief) (Mrs) Ojima; Comrade Chimezie Igwela; Engr Gideon Eke; Chief (Prof) H. A. Ajie; Hon. Sule Igwela; and Dr Obi Nwaoburu.

Others included Prof. (Mrs) Jennifer Igwela; Dr Charity Ajie; Eric David Orukwo; the Paramount Ruler of Ohiauga Community, HRH Dr Amb. Bright Abali; Mr Chukwudi Lloyd Reuben; Comrade Wisdom Adieme; and the member representing ONELGA Constituency I in the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Uchenna Nwabochi.

Also recognised were Comrade Kelvin London Oji; Pastor Smart Brass Maduagu; Chief (Hon.) K. O. Igwela; Harmony Igwela; Comrade Onyemaobi Igwela; and Late Elder Nwaba Maduagu, who received a posthumous award in recognition of his lifetime contributions to the community.

The four non-indigenes honoured for their dedicated services and goodwill towards the community were Hon. Marculey Ogolo; Hon. ThankGod Chibor; Comrade Kingsley Ogu; and Pastor G. Oreke, who was specially recognised as the only dedicated government classroom teacher at Ohiauga Community Primary School.

Reacting to the honour, the Registrar of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Dr Chinonye A. Ajie, described the award as a step in the right direction and a thoughtful gesture that encourages service and excellence. He called for harmonious relationships among all segments of the community and pledged his continued support towards education, job creation and collective development.

Former Bursar of the university, Dr Davis Ojima, also expressed gratitude to the community for recognising his contributions, assuring that he would remain committed to promoting peace, unity and sustainable development initiatives in Ohiauga.

Business mogul, Mr Nduka Louis Odiegba, said being honoured by one’s own community carries special significance, describing the recognition as the most cherished among the many awards he has received. He pledged to intensify his contributions to the welfare and development of the people, noting that “charity must begin at home.”

In his royal remarks, the Eze of Igburu Clan, His Majesty Eze Kenneth Nwabochi, emphasised the importance of peace, unity and the preservation of cultural values, describing the maiden Ohiauga Leadership Awards as a timely initiative aimed at strengthening communal bonds and fostering collective progress.

Giving the vote of thanks on behalf of the awardees, Mr Chukwudi Lloyd Reuben, thanked the community for finding them worthy of recognition, and commended the leadership and merit award committee for the excellent packaging of the programme. He urged the awardees to continue with their good work to the community, as the merit awards were a clarion call for more community development involvement and a wake up call for others to emulate the leadership qualities exhibited by the awardees.

Overall, the maiden Ohiauga Leadership Awards ceremony lived up to its billing, serving not only as a platform to celebrate excellence and service but also as a rallying point for renewed commitment to the development of the community, amid resounding jubilation, merriment and cultural pride.

 

By: Donatus Ebi

Continue Reading

City Crime

RSG Ready For 2030 Digital Transformation

Published

4 months ago

on

October 27, 2025

By

The Permanent Secretary, Rivers State  Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Department, Mrs. Elizabeth Akani, has said the State Government was set to meet up the 2030 target of the Federal Government towards the actualization of digital economy.
Akani said this at the Rivers State Sensitization Workshops on The Adoption of Nigeria Start-up Act and National Digital Literacy framework (NDLF), in Port Harcourt, weekend.
She noted that the State was ready for both the adoption and domestication of the Act.
According to her, up to 90-95% preparation have been fully covered by the state in readiness to welcoming the digital economy Act.
“Stakeholders talked about adoption and domestication of the Act, it was fruitful. The draft has been sent to the government”, she said.
She also noted that the move was in line with the digital transformation plan of the state and the country at large.
The Convener, Start South, Mr. Uche Aniche, who made case for full ICT Ministry for the state, said such will command the needed growth in the system.
Aniche stated that until they attained the lofty height, all about Tech-knowledge and growth may not fall in place as expected.
Other tech-operators, such as the Code Garden Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Wilfred Wegwu, who welcomed the idea, said it must be done in the nearest future.
Wegwu noted that technology has taken over the world at present, adding that government at all levels needed to key into the system.
He also stated that the system play major roles in various spheres of life, including relationships and collaboration.
He also revealed that the system now was up to forth Industrial Revolution (4IR), according to global shift ranking.
It will be recalled that the State Government has recently ordered to construct ICT centres across the 23 Local Government Area of the state in order to meet up the yearnings of the technology world.
By: King Onunwor
Continue Reading

City Crime

Industry Braces For Glut And Investor Demands

Published

5 months ago

on

September 29, 2025

By

The oil and gas industry is in for a tough year ahead, as it must balance financial discipline, shareholder returns, and long-term investments in the sustainability of the business—while navigating a hypothetical glut.
The warning comes from Wood Mackenzie, which said in a new report that the industry was faced with conflicting trends over the next year that would make decision-making challenging. Among these is an expectation that the market would tip into an oversupply, pressuring prices, while the demand outlook for oil over the long term brightens up, motivating more investments.
“Oil and gas companies are caught between competing pressures as they plan for 2026. Near-term price downside risks clash with the need to extend hydrocarbon portfolios into the next decade. Meanwhile, shareholder return of capital and balance sheet discipline will constrain reinvestment rates,” Wood Mackenzie’s senior vice president of corporate research, Tom Ellacott, said.
The executive added that investors would also influence decisions, as they continue to prioritize short-term returns over long-term investments. This last part, at least, is not unusual in the current investment environment across industries. It could, however, make life even more difficult for oil and gas companies for a while.
The glut that Wood Mackenzie analysts expect is the same glut that the International Energy Agency has been expecting for a while now. Yet that very same International Energy Agency earlier this month issued a warning on the longer-term security of global oil supply, saying the industry needed to step up investment in new production because natural depletion at mature fields was progressing faster than previously assumed.
Per the report, if the industry has to maintain current levels of oil and gas production, more than 45 million barrels per day of oil and around 2,000 billion cu m of natural gas would be needed in 2050 from new conventional fields. It’s worth noting that this is maintenance of current production levels, assuming demand will not rise, which is a risky assumption.
Even with projects ramping up and new ones approved for development and not yet in production, a large gap still exists “that would need to be filled by new conventional oil and gas projects to maintain production at current levels, although the amounts needed could be reduced if oil and gas demand were to come down,” the IEA said.
However, demand could just as well increase, heightening the degree of uncertainty in the industry and making long-term planning even more challenging—especially for companies with higher debt-to-equity ratios. Wood Mackenzie expects those with gearing of above 35% would prioritise resilience over long-term growth, while those with better debt positions would turn to divestments and asset acquisitions to improve the quality of their portfolio.
Share buybacks will also remain on the oil industry’s table as a favorite tool for making shareholders happy, although, Wood Mac notes, these tend to dry up when oil slips below $50 per barrel. Interestingly, the analytics company does not seem to factor into its analysis a scenario where prices might go up instead of down, especially now that President Trump has signaled he would be willing to step up pressure on Russia to bring a swifter end to the war in Ukraine.
If prices do rise, for whatever reason, including failure of the massive 3-million-bpd glut that the IEA predicted to materialize, then the immediate outlook for the oil and gas industry becomes different—but not too different. Companies have already demonstrated they would not return to their old ways of splurging when times were good and tightening belts when times were bad. They would likely stick to spending caution and shareholder return prioritization, regardless of prices.
By Irina Slav
Continue Reading

Trending