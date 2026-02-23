Council Chairman Reconstitutes Revenue, Anti-Illegal Trading Committees To Boost IGR

The re-elected Chairman of Oyigbo Local Government Area, Hon. Elder Okechukwu Akara Nwaorgu, has reconstituted key committees to strengthen governance, boost internally generated revenue (IGR), and improve service delivery across the local government.

The inauguration, held on Friday, February 20, 2026, at the council headquarters, is part of the chairman’s ongoing administrative reforms aimed at ensuring efficiency, accountability, and grassroots development.

Addressing the newly appointed members, Hon. Akara described their selection as a call to dedicated service, emphasizing that governance at the local level requires teamwork, discipline, and transparency. He reaffirmed his commitment to people-oriented policies and warned that any appointee found wanting in the discharge of duties would be relieved of their responsibilities without hesitation.

“The reconstitution of these committees is necessary to streamline council operations, block revenue leakages, and restore order in public spaces, particularly in areas affected by illegal street trading and unauthorized motor parks,” Hon. Akara stated. “Strengthening the council’s revenue base will enable the execution of more infrastructural and social projects across all communities in Oyigbo.”

The Chairman of the Revenue Committee, Senibo Daniel Chijindu, expressed gratitude for his reappointment and pledged to justify the confidence placed in him. He assured residents that the committee would introduce innovative strategies to expand revenue sources while ensuring transparency and compliance with laid-down regulations.

“Boosting internally generated revenue remains central to funding developmental initiatives and enhancing the overall financial stability of the local government,” Chijindu said. “We will work closely with relevant stakeholders to ensure revenue collection processes are organized, accountable, and free from sharp practices.”

Hon. Nwankwo Darlington, Chairman of the Committee on Illegal Motor Parks, Street Trading, Road Traffic, and Decongestion, also inaugurated as the Chief Security Officer of the council, stated that the committee had begun steps to sanitize public spaces and enforce order in line with urban management objectives. He warned illegal traders and operators of unauthorized motor parks to relocate to designated areas, noting that adequate market spaces had been provided. He further cautioned members against sabotage or misconduct.

Observers say the latest moves align with broader governance and development efforts by local governments across Rivers State to enhance revenue generation, improve environmental sanitation, and promote orderly commercial activities.

In addition to revenue and anti-illegal trading initiatives, Hon. Akara’s administration has also focused on education and social empowerment. In 2025, the council launched free NECO external exam registration for youths, reflecting a commitment to youth development and educational access. The chairman has also promoted community engagement through events such as the Nigeria@65 Independence Day symposium, encouraging civic participation and patriotism among residents.

Infrastructure development remains a priority, with recent road projects improving connectivity across Oyigbo communities. These initiatives, supported by federal and regional agencies, aim to facilitate trade, mobility, and economic growth in the local government area.

Other committees inaugurated by the chairman include Environment, Local Vigilante, Road Decongestion, Traffic, Motor Park, and Street Trading, all designed to reinforce security, environmental management, and structured economic activity.

Residents have expressed optimism that the reconstituted committees, combined with the council’s ongoing social and infrastructure initiatives, will deliver on their mandates and contribute to sustainable development in Oyigbo.