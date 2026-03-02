Maritime
ANLCA BOSS LAUDS NATIONAL SINGLE WINDOW READINESS DURING LAGOS TRAINING
The National Vice President, Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Prince Olusegun Oduntan on Thursday paid an observational visit to the National Single Window End- User Training session held in Ikeja, Lagos.
The visit served as an assessment of the ongoing nationwide training program by the NSW committee, which is currently preparing stakeholders across Lagos, Abuja, Kano and Port Harcourt for the official launch scheduled for March 27,2026.
Prince Oduntan who participated during the live training also witnessed clearing agents and importers undergo hands-on session.
The Lagos hub, being the nation’s busiest maritime centre is a focal point for the NSW committee’s efforts to ensure that the March transition is seamless and free of operational hitches.
Speaking at the venue, Oduntan expressed satisfaction with the practical approach of the training.
He emphasized that the National Single Window would drastically reduced cargo clearance processing time and enhance transparency across the supply chain.
” Lagos is the heartbeat of Nigerian trade, and seeing our members here in Ikeja, mastering this system is encouraging. It will equip our members with the practical skills needed to navigate the digital platform. We are fully alligned with the March 27 launch date, ” he said.
The NSW committee has continued to urge all clearing agents and importers in the Lagos zone to participate in the remaining sessions of the training, which runs February 16 to March 13 to ensure no one is left behind in the digital shift.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
NSC COLLABORATES POLICE FOR STRONGER INTELLIGENCE SHARING
The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council ( NSC) Dr. Pius Akutah has again expressed concerns over the arrest of duly cleared containers by Port Police, stressing the need to strengthen collaboration through intelligence sharing and coordinated enforcement strategies to avoid delays in cargo movement.
Speaking during a courtesy visit to the Council by the Commissioner of Police, Port Authority Police (Western) Command, CP, Oluwatoyin Iyabode Agbaminoja, in Lagos on Thursday, Akutah emphasized that both the Council and the Police operate within the same port environment, making synergy essential for efficiency and national economic growth.
Dr. Akutah called for improved intelligence sharing and stronger stakeholders engagement, noting that effective collaboration would help reduce cargo dwell time and eliminate unnecessary disruptions.
He added that sustained collaboration would promote seamless cargo movement, enhance regulatory enforcement, and strengthen Nigeria’s port competitiveness.
He urged both agencies to jointly review police alert mechanisms and work together to curb insecurity within the ports.
Earlier speaking, the Police Commissioner, Agbaminoja, described the Council as a key institution in Nigeria’s maritime governance structure and reiterated the Command’s commitment to providing adequate security for port users and infrastructure.
She assured the Council’s management of the Command’s readiness to enhance cooperation in tackling emerging security threats and operational challenges within the port system.
According to her, the Command remains ready to support the Council in the discharge of its statutory responsibilities, particularly in dispute resolution, enforcement of lawful activities, port user protection and monitoring of cargo movement within the port corridor.
Both institutions agreed that sustained collaboration would promote seamless cargo movement, enhance regulatory enforcement, and strengthen Nigeria’s port competitiveness.
[2/28, 11:43 AM] nmcdominic: SEME CUSTOMS EARNS N3.48BN IN FEBRUARY
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos
28/02/2026
The Seme Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has generated over N3.48billion in revenue for February 2026, despite the month still being ongoing, signaling a sharp rise in trade activities along the Seme – Krake corridor.
Customs Area Controller (CAC), Comptroller Wale Adenuga, disclosed this during a stakeholders’ engagement meeting with cross-border traders and farmers held in Badagry recently.
The event was organised by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council in collaboration with the ECOWAS Commission, the ECOWAS Agricultural Trade Programme and GIZ.
Adenuga, who represented the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, said the revenue performance marks a significant increase compared to the N743.70million recorded in February 2025.
“For this February that has not yet ended, we have already generated N3.48billion as against N743,698,652.16 revenue generated in February 2025. This clearly shows that the flow of trade is getting better and people are building greater confidence in the Seme–Krake corridor,” he stated.
The CAC attributed the surge largely to improved and seamless trade facilitation processes introduced at the Command, as well as enhanced collaboration among security agencies operating within the Lagos – Abidjan corridor.
He noted that the reduction in checkpoints along the Seme – Gbaji axis was the result of sustained inter-agency cooperation, clarifying that only Agbara and Gbaji remain officially approved Customs checkpoints along the route.
Adenuga also linked the decline in crime rates within the corridor to monthly joint border security meetings involving all relevant agencies at the border post.
According to him, the engagements have strengthened intelligence sharing and improved coordinated responses to security challenges, thereby creating a safer and more enabling environment for cross-border trade.
Beyond revenue generation and trade facilitation, the Command recorded notable enforcement successes in February.
These include the interception of a Toyota Highlander conveying 22 packages of cocaine valued at over N1 billion, based on credible intelligence.
In addition, operatives seized 1,000 bags of 50kg parboiled rice within the month, reinforcing efforts to curb smuggling and protect the nation’s economic borders.
Adenuga reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to working closely with traders, farmers, security agencies and regional partners to sustain trade growth and security along the Lagos–Abidjan corridor.
By: Nkpemenyie mcdominic, Lagos
FOU ZONE “A” SETS TO BOOST PUBLIC TRUST,TRAIN OFFICERS ON REPUTATION MANAGEMENT
The Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ Lagos, of the Nigeria Customs Service has held a reputation management workshop to strengthen professionalism, stakeholder relations and public confidence among its officers.
The Comptroller in charge of the Unit, Gambo Aliyu, spoke on Tuesday, 24 February 2026, stressing the importance of reputation in modern public service.
“Public trust stands as our most precious asset. Reputation is far more than a personal virtue; it forms the bedrock of our institution’s integrity, effectiveness and long-term success,” he said.
Aliyu noted that officers operate under intense public scrutiny and must demonstrate professionalism at all times.
“A single act of misconduct, poor stakeholder engagement or insensitive public communication could erode years of institutional goodwill, while consistent transparency and responsiveness would strengthen public confidence,” he said.
He highlighted recent improvements in the Service’s integrity ratings, citing recognition from Transparency International assessments.
According to him, sustaining this progress requires continuous training, ethical discipline and proactive stakeholder engagement.
The Comptroller assured that reputation management would remain central to capacity-building efforts and urged participants to internalise the lessons from the workshop and serve as ambassadors of trust within and outside the Service.
STAKEHOLDERS DIFFERS ON DISCLOSURE OF CVFF APPLICATION PORTAL ADDRESS TO APPLICATIONS
Following the launch of the Cabotage Vessel Financing Fund, CVFF Application Portal by the Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Dr. Adegboyega Oyetola in January this year, many stakeholders are still lost on how to get the link to the portal ass to make maximum use of it as demanded.
While many believed that the launch was part of the game plan by the Minister and the Director General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, Dr. Dayo Mobereola to buy time as the CVFF disbursement was not going to happen, others believed that we have never gotten closer to action in the history of disbursement of the fund than we have had under this regime.
Speaking in an interview with our source in Lagos last week, a former Acting National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents, ANLCA, Dr. Kayode Farinto pointed out that until the funds were disbursed, he was not going to bet his money on the sincerity of this government to disburse the fund.
He said, “I have heard that so many times. Do you even know the portal through which stakeholders can apply for the fund? It should not be hidden. It is because we are bashing them that’s why they quickly unveiled the portal.
The Minister told us ten months ago that he was going to disburse the fund. Did he disburse it?
“?I hate window dressing, the portal should be made known to Nigerians so that anybody can apply. If you are qualified, you are qualified. If you are not qualified, it takes you out. Are we running a secret society here? I have been searching in the last 24 hours to see the portal, to see what it looks like but I couldn’t see it. It should be in public domain.”
On his part, the President of the Nigerian Association of Master Mariners, NAMM, Capt. Tajudeen Alao argued that there was never a time Nigeria came closer to the launch of application portal in the CVFF journey even as he expressed strong belief on the ability of the government to live up to its promise.
Speaking on the disclosure of the CVFF Application Portal Address, Alao maintained that the address was promptly projected on the screen on the day the portal was launched for everyone to see even as he wondered that even the people who sat with him at the venue of the launch could capture the portal address as some of them later recourse to him for assistance.
His words, “As at Saturday, somebody was asking me what was the portal. It was displayed on the projector that day. People were invited, people were there, if you were there for a purpose, you capture what happened there. At the launch, the people, the bank spoke, the consultants driving the project spoke.
“ And I said to him, you went with your IT personnel, your personal assistant, even your MD was there, yet all of you couldn’t capture the portal address?”
Although he was not able to recall the portal address, the NAMM President, however, absolved the management of NIMASA and the Ministry of any blame in this regard saying, “It is you, the applicant that should have been prepared since two years ago to get your documents ready so that the moment the portal is open, you go all out.
“I don’t see why on that day, people will now come out and start asking, when it was displayed on the screen. Maybe if somebody has bought a ship, I could be a consultant, a supply crew but if you are not ready, how?”
Meanwhile, findings revealed that an applicant can access the CVFF Application Portal using https://cvff.nimasa.gov.ng as the link. Launched in January 2026, this digital platform enables eligible Nigerian shipowners to register, submit documents, and apply for financing up to $25 million to acquire vessels, replacing the previous manual, paper-based process
By: Nkpemenyie mcdominic, Lagos
