MAN warns against illegal recycling of File photo

The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria has warned against the illegal destruction and recycling of returnable packaging materials belonging to beverage companies, following a recent police crackdown on illegal factories in Anambra State.

Earlier in February, the Nigeria Police Force, working with beverage manufacturers, reportedly raided several illegal facilities in Onitsha and surrounding areas, where individuals allegedly destroyed returnable glass bottles and plastic crates belonging to beverage companies.

In a statement on Friday, the Director-General of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, condemned the destruction of these packaging materials as unauthorised and economic sabotage against businesses, and hailed the efforts of the police and regulatory agencies.

“The recent raid is the outcome of sustained engagements and intelligence-led investigations and represents a decisive step by authorities to protect legitimate business operations, uphold environmental standards, and deter further illegal activity,” Ajayi-Kadir said.

The MAN DG described the practice “as criminal and a serious economic sabotage… as assets remain the property of beverage companies that have invested heavily in these sustainable packaging materials to protect the environment”.

According to a Vanguard News report, the Executive Secretary of the Beer Sectoral Group of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, Abiola Laseinde, commenting on the February crackdown on alleged factories in Anambra, stated that the police acted to protect legitimate business operations and deter illegal activity.

Ajayi-Kadir confirmed the earlier news reports, affirming that the police acted on credible intelligence to dismantle illegal operations involving the theft, destruction, and unauthorised recycling of companies’ returnable packaging materials.

He stated that the association received reports from member companies that some factories were destroying company-owned bottles and crates for resale as raw materials, resulting in businesses losing millions of naira in investments.

“The police, working with member companies, acted on credible intelligence and stormed the factories to crack down on illegal disposal, theft, and unauthorised recycling of the returnable packaging materials of the affected companies, notably returnable glass bottles and plastic crates,” Ajayi-Kadir said.

Ajayi-Kadir added that investigations revealed that large quantities of bottles and crates were diverted from legitimate channels into informal recycling networks across the South-East.

“Member companies identified multiple illegal locations in the South-East where they crush our bottles and crates for resale as raw materials, while police investigations showed that significant quantities were being diverted from legitimate channels into informal recycling networks,” MAN’s DG said.

He noted that in several cases, reusable bottles were deliberately broken and plastic crates shredded and sold as raw materials, thereby undermining beverage companies’ circular packaging model.

He remarked, “These Returnable Packaging Materials are company-owned assets designed for multiple reuse cycles and form a critical part of their sustainability, cost-efficiency, and product quality systems. It’s a criminal activity to destroy them.”

Meanwhile, Ajayi-Kadir warned those involved in the illegal practice to desist, stressing that the association would continue to collaborate with law enforcement agencies to ensure offenders face the full weight of the law.

He added that beyond the direct loss of assets, the activities disrupt supply chains, raise operational costs and pose environmental and safety risks due to unsafe recycling practices.

MAN urged relevant government agencies to intensify efforts against the illegal diversion and destruction of returnable packaging materials outside the beverage industry’s value chain.

MAN’s DG also called on members of the public to report suspicious activities to the police or to the consumer care lines of beverage companies.