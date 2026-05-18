C’River APC Reps Members Cry Foul, Describe Primary Election As Charade

Some members of the National Assembly (NASS) from Cross River State seeking reelection have cried foul over the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries conducted on Saturday, describing the processes as a “charade.”

protested the handling of the primaries conducted by the leadership of the party in the state, saying it was skewed against them.





The aspirants further described the primaries as a charade and an embarrassment to the state.

According to them, the House of Representatives primaries fell short of the provisions of both the Electoral Act as amended in 2026 and the party’s constitution.

They accused the leadership of the party in the state, backed by Governor Bassey Otu, of violating the party’s constitution in the conduct of the House of Representatives primaries across the state on Saturday.

Hon. Godwin Offiono, representing Ogoja/Yala Federal Constituency, particularly expressed disappointment with the primary that allegedly disenfranchised registered members of the party in his constituency.

Hon. Offiono asserted that having failed to arrive at a consensus, the party leadership opted for a direct primary to decide the candidate for the 2027 election.

“But what I witnessed today was not only alarming, but quite disheartening that our electoral system have not shown any improvement, especially now that we have a man of God in the person of the governor as the leader of the party.

“How do you declare a result by 9:00am even when the electoral materials were yet to arrive at Yala.

“As an aspirant, I couldn’t even vote or see the materials for my own primary at my Okuku ward in Yala Local Government Area, where I come from. But no matter what happens I am still in the race and have not stepped down for anybody.

“The governor had all the time in the world to drive the process of consensus but he never did. As a representative, I cannot even see my governor. I called, no response. I sent text no reply. I am treated as an out cast,” he lamented.

In an emotion laden tone during a telephone interview, Hon. Offiono further said: “I could not believe that first term NASS members like me can be treated in this shoddy manner even when I don’t know my offence.

“I have been a loyal party man. I appeal to the governor to do the right thing, follow the Electoral Act and party constitution in electing representatives.”

Similarly, Hon. Emil Inyang of Akamkpa/Biase Federal Constituency said he still remained in the race and had not stepped down for anybody.

According to him, “If this shenanigan called primary is allowed to stand, it would affect the party’s fortune in the general elections.

“My appeal to the governor is to allow the people to decide. And if they so voted against me, I will rest and not fight over anything.

“There was no stakeholders meeting held to decide on anything before now, and someone can not be unilaterally imposed on us all in the name of compromised primary,” he stated.