Primaries: Diri Lauds APC’s Unity, Cohesion In Bayelsa

Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, has said that internal unity and cohesion were the strength of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Governor Diri spoke on Saturday shortly after the party’s House of Representatives primary election at his Sampou/Kalama Ward 6 in Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area.

The exercise witnessed the endorsement by consensus of the incumbent member representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Oforji Oboku, by 2,565 members of the party in the ward, including Governor Diri.

According to the governor, “In Bayelsa, we have been able to bring the APC together, and we are acting as one family. What you have witnessed is being replicated across the other four federal constituencies in the state. The leadership of the party has worked tirelessly to ensure unity, avoid division, and position the party for success in the forthcoming general election.”

The governor expressed satisfaction with reports from other constituencies, noting that the peaceful and orderly conduct of the primary in the ward was consistent with developments across the state.

He equally described the outcome of the primary as a clear demonstration of confidence in Hon. Oboku’s leadership and representation.

“There is only one aspirant, and that aspirant is the incumbent legislator representing Yenagoa/Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency. This is clearly an endorsement of his aspirations. The turnout witnessed here reflected the overwhelming support for Oboku,” he said.

The APC Returning Officer for the ward, Hon. Fortune Panebi, after the exercise, announced that out of the 3,411 registered members of the party in the ward, 2,565 members voted and unanimously endorsed Oboku.

The Returning Officer duly returned him as the party’s candidate for the federal constituency’s contest in next year’s election.