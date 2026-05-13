Omerelu’s Historic Milestone  … First Female Professor Rekindles Faith in Education 

The mandate of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, is to facilitate the rapid and sustainable development of the Niger Delta region, while that of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is to investigates financial crimes and put corrupt practices in check.

Given their different roles, the idea of an alliance between the two organisations may seem far-fetched. However, with the NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, and the EFCC Executive Chairman, Mr. Olanikpekun Olukoyede, it is not just an idea; it is a reality.

The unique collaboration between the NDDC and the EFCC has given rise to the Renewed Hope Multi-Purpose Training Centre, unveiled on Tuesday at Otuokpoti Community in Ogbia Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

According to the NDDC Managing Director, the vast training complex was executed with funds recovered on behalf of the Commission by the EFCC.

Ogbuku explained that the Bayelsa training centre was funded through the money recovered by the EFCC and executed under a signed performance bond, ensuring transparency and impact. He noted that the facility represented one of several such centres being constructed in Delta and Rivers States. He said: “We have similar facilities currently under construction in Odi, Bayelsa State, while the ones in Delta State are being built in Patani and Ozorro and another two in Rivers State.”

He observed that the Multi-Purpose Training Centre, which was completed in record time, was a partnership between the EFCC and the NDDC, as the anti-crime agency had recovered the funds that facilitated the project’s execution.

Ogbuku observed that the facility, which could accommodate 1,000 persons, represented a significant step toward empowering local communities through skills development and inclusive growth.

The training centre’s components, which include a school, hospital, cafeteria, police post, and recreational centre, are all designed to support training, healthcare, and emergency accommodation within a single integrated complex.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, the EFCC Chairman assured the NDDC of the release of more recovered funds in the coming weeks.

Olukoyede described the NDDC as a “renewed and transformed government agency.” He assured that the EFCC would do everything to recover all outstanding statutory contributions due to the NDDC from oil companies.

He noted: “We have made several recoveries on behalf of the NDDC, and we will not relent in this direction. We are encouraged by the fact that the NDDC is making the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government a reality in the Niger Delta region.”

Olukoyede commended the NDDC for its institutional and policy reforms, declaring that the people of the Niger Delta will have every reason to celebrate the current leadership of the Commission. He described the NDDC as a beacon of good governance under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

He noted: “The Niger Delta is the goose that lays the golden egg and should not be denied the benefits of that golden egg. On our part at the EFCC, we must do everything within our power to ensure that the three per cent statutory contribution due to the NDDC is recovered and handed over to the Commission. We are going to continue supporting you.”

He said further: “Under this President, NDDC is working; good governance is being delivered. It is my delight to be part of this transformational agenda. The Renewed Hope Agenda is no longer a slogan—it is a reality. For the first time, people are identifying with what NDDC is doing.”

Olukoyede commended the NDDC, saying the Commission has refined its processes to uphold the principles of probity. This aligns with the agency’s head’s emphasis on upholding transparency and accountability in the country’s affairs.

The Chairman of the anti-crime agency confessed that his perspective on the NDDC was turned around in 2024, when the NDDC management, led by Ogbuku, paid him a courtesy visit at the EFCC’s headquarters in Abuja.

Olukoyede stated that he was impressed by the Commission’s “Rewind to Rebirth” initiative.

He declared: “The five minutes of interaction with the MD left me with a different perception of NDDC. Maybe, we will begin to see an NDDC that is a symbol of pride, accountability, transparency and able to deliver on its mandate.

“From his presentation, you can see that he is ready to bring a change, and that is the exact thing that we stand for in EFCC.”

Assuring that the EFCC would continue to assist the NDDC to achieve its mandate, he said: “We have been working with you to make recoveries; we will continue to do more.

“The collaboration is something we need to take to the next level, and with what you have put on the table I think we are ready to work with you to strengthen your systems and processes and to take the NDDC to the next level.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Niger Delta Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh, praised the NDDC Board and Management for their unity of purpose and commitment to service delivery, stating that the level of harmony and stability within the Commission is unprecedented.

He declared: “What we are witnessing here today has never happened in the history of the NDDC. Since I assumed office as Minister, I have not been called upon to settle any crisis within the Commission. This is a testament to the teamwork between the Board and Management.”

Also speaking, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Mr. Chiedu Ebie, emphasised the human capital development focus of the two projects commissioned, noting that reforming the NDDC is an ongoing but rewarding process.

He stated: “We are moving from transaction to transformation. We are doing our best to improve not just the reputation of the NDDC, but everything that concerns the Commission. Today is about promoting and celebrating human capacity.”

Without a doubt, the Niger Delta region is confronted with ecological and environmental challenges that should, perforce, attract significant funds from the Federal Government and the oil companies operating in the region.

Sadly, this has not been so, thus limiting the capacity of the NDDC to fulfill its mandate of driving the development process and transforming the Niger Delta region into one that is “economically prosperous, socially stable, ecologically regenerative and politically peaceful.”

It is rather unfortunate that, despite the spirited efforts by successive boards and managements of the NDDC to meet the expectations of the people, their efforts have not been matched with commensurate funding.

The issue of inadequate funding is resurfacing again. Indeed, it is an inconvenient truth that will remain on the front burner until it is fully addressed.

That explains why the NDDC Managing Director highlighted the issue during interactive sessions that the Commission’s Board and Management held with the relevant Committees of the National Assembly in Abuja last year.

Ogbuku told the House of Representatives Committee on NDDC, chaired by Hon. Ibori-Suenu Erhiatake, that the Commission is owed over N2 trillion, arising from withheld funds and underpayments by both the government and the oil companies. He blamed this on non-compliance with the Act establishing the Commission.

Given the enormous impact of their activities on the environment, the oil companies are expected to be at the forefront in the critical task of urgently developing the oil basin that has suffered so much neglect in the past. It is, in fact, in their interest to develop the communities where they operate to guarantee peace, which is very necessary for them to continue with their work.

Thankfully, both the Senate and the House of Representatives promised to assist the NDDC in recovering its outstanding funds. In their various interactions with the NDDC leadership, the lawmakers expressed concern about the disregard for existing laws governing the Commission’s funding.

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on NDDC, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong, expressed displeasure over the disregard for the law by the International Oil Companies (IOCs) and promised to call them to order.

The Senate Committee Chairman stated that proper funding would help NDDC to adequately address the sustainable development of the Niger Delta region, noting that the challenge of developing the region was enormous and that all relevant contributors to the NDDC must play their roles diligently.

Senator Ekpenyong said that in discharging its oversight functions, his committee will ensure that every contributor to NDDC pays what they owe the Commission, “because we cannot afford to toy with the development of that very important region. We owe it to the country to make sure that we improve the living conditions of the people of the region.”

It is reassuring to note that both chambers of the National Assembly are concerned about the pressing funding challenges facing the NDDC and are taking steps to address the situation.

The lawmakers understand that we have a responsibility to adequately fuel the vehicle chosen to drive the development process in the Niger Delta region.

In 2023, the House of Representatives unveiled plans to investigate the activities of International Oil Companies (IOCs) operating in the Niger Delta region, as well as the recovery of over $4 billion allegedly owed to the NDDC.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion sponsored by Hon. Donald Kimikanboh Ojogo, who frowned at the flagrant breach of the NDDC Act, 2000, which was established in response to heightened agitations and violent yearnings for special intervention in the oil-producing states.

He said: “The House is aware that the indebtedness of the IOCs to the NDDC had culminated in the drive by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to commence the debt recovery process.

By Ifeatu Agbu