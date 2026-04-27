CILT Nigeria Seeks  Anti- graft Agency Collaboration

The Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transportation, CILT has sought collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC towards enhancing interconnectivity through a multimodal logistics and transportation system that involves the rail, road, sea, motorways and pipelines.

The request was made last week when the President and chairman of Council, CILT, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, led other executives on a courtesy visit to the Executive Chairman of EFCC, Ola Olukoyede at the Commission’s corporate headquarters in Jabi, Abuja.

“We can collaborate with the EFCC in terms of advocacy. When I’m talking of advocacy, I’m talking about the issue of the transport and logistics sector.

“We can have anti-corruption awareness within the transport sector. Another key issue has to do with professional ethics and training. We believe that we can collaborate with EFCC in the area of public transport as regards to integrity programmes for industry professionals and also research policies addressing logistics vulnerabilities in financial crimes,” he said.

He also identified logistics and supply chain expertise as another area of collaboration with the EFCC.

According to him, “There’s no way you can conduct an investigation without bumping into the issue of logistics and transportation. We believe that we can look into this and offer professional memberships to your members of staff at different levels.

“We believe if they are members of the institute, it will lessen the cost of your investigation.

“In our Academy, We can also offer to deliver lectures in this area to enhance professionalism. So, before your Cadets pass out from the Academy, members of the Institute can make lectures to be delivered in the areas of logistics and transport so as to enhance their professionalism.

“,At the end of the day, they will have professional certificates and also have enhanced capacity to investigate the issues of logistics and transportation.”

He blamed the delay in the clearance of goods in Nigerian seaports to logistical inadequacies.

“There’s so much serious problem in logistics in Nigeria, so many duplications. And it’s not giving Nigeria a good image. You are talking about bringing investors.

0″I don’t want to bring investors if it would take weeks to clear their goods,” he said.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos