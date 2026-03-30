MWUN Raises Alarm Over Port Security Lapses In Lagos

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has raised alarm over poor policing of Lagos Port waterfronts

The President General MWUN Francis Bunu said this when

members of the Shipping Correspondents Association of Nigeria (SCAN) visited the union’s headquarters ahead of the 2026 Dockworkers’ Day.

He described attacks on vessels at berth as unacceptable in a regulated port environment, stressing that such incidents undermined confidence in Nigeria’s maritime sector.

According to him, marine police are mandated to secure berthed vessels through effective patrols and surveillance across port waterfronts.

“Why will a vessel berth and people come across the water in numbers to attack it?.

“These vessels are foreign-owned. How do they want Nigeria to be viewed in the international community?” Bunu said

The President said such breaches revealed lapses in coordination among security agencies, warning that, “urgent action was needed to restore confidence.

“Somebody is certainly not doing their job. We cannot have these attacks without decisive intervention from responsible agencies,”

Bunu reacted to a recent breach at Eko Support Terminal, where unidentified assailants reportedly attacked a berthed vessel last week.

He said the incident heightened concerns among ship operators and port users about safety within Nigerian ports.

The MWUN President warned that repeated attacks at berths could discourage international shipping lines and worsen Nigeria’s maritime risk profile.

He called for stronger security presence around port berths and waterfronts, stressing that such insecurity raises broader concerns about territorial waters.

Bunu urged security agencies and port authorities to review surveillance and patrol systems to prevent further attacks and reassure global operators.

Earlier, President of SCAN,Mr Moses Ebosele, commended Bunu for protecting workers’ interests and supporting industry growth.

Ebosele said the visit was part of preparations for the 2026 Dockworkers’ Day celebration organised by the association.

He appealed for support from maritime workers to ensure the success of the event.

Ebosele said this year’s celebration would emphasise environmentally friendly practices and modern technologies in Nigerian seaports.

According to him, the theme, ‘Green Ports: Sustainable Practices for Dockworkers,’ will guide discussions among key maritime stakeholders.

He added, the initiative aimed to improve environmental performance while sustaining economic viability and maritime trade.

Ebosele said participants would also explore dockworkers’ contributions to the economy and strategies for strengthening their role in a green economy.

By: CHINEDU WOSU