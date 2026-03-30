MWUN Raises Alarm Over Port Security Lapses In Lagos

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Maritime Workers Demand Reinstatement Of Tally Clerks, Gangway Security Over Port Revenue Loss
The Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has petitioned the Federal Government, calling for urgent intervention to restore tally clerks and on-board gangway security men across Nigerian ports, jetties, and oil platforms nationwide.
MWUN stated that the absence of tally clerks has created room for under-declaration of cargo, thereby affecting government revenue, while the lack of gangway security personnel has contributed to growing security lapses at ports and jetties nationwide.
The union also accused terminal operators of exploiting the lack of regulatory oversight by agencies such as the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, leading to violations of maritime labour laws, including the Stevedoring Regulations 2014.
“There is a complete lack of tally clerks, on-board gangway security men, as well as regulatory agency personnel throughout the ports and jetties in Nigeria,” the union said.
According to MWUN, over 243 jetties are currently operating without adequate supervision, resulting in loss of potential revenue and increased security vulnerabilities.
The union, in its petition signed by its Secretary General, Comrade Oniha Erazua, urged the minister to immediately restore the services of the affected workers, establish a centralized pooling system under NIMASA, and direct relevant agencies to ensure strict compliance with maritime laws.
The MWUN emphasized that this petition follows years of unheeded appeals to previous administrations and remains a matter of “urgent national importance” to safeguard Nigeria’s maritime interests and national sovereignty.
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