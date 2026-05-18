Oparaodu Urges Rivers United To Win Katsina United 

Former financial secretary of Rivers United FC of Port Harcourt supporters club, Emmanuel Oparaodu, has charged players of the team to go for a ‘kill’ ahead of their last Nigeria Professional Football League game (NPFL) against visiting Katsina United FC.

Giving the charge while fielding questions from Tidesports on the telephone, Oparaodu stated that there is nothing the players of Rivers United will give as an excuse not to win against the visiting Katsina Utd very convincingly to emerge as champion of the 2026 NPFL game.

“Interestingly, the team has been properly motivated and, in addition, been assured of other better packages by the state government if it eventually lifts the league trophy.”

“Honestly, nothing will interest the state governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, more than seeing Rivers United FC lifting this year’s NPFL trophy on Sunday to justify the huge amount of investment in the team this year.”

“Therefore, I still maintained that the destiny of the team in winning the league title now rests in the hands of the players as both the club supporters of the team and entire Rivers soccer fans have assured to come out en masse on Sunday to cheer the team to victory,” he said.

Asked whether there will be a need to embark on a total overhaul of the team at the end of the day, the self-confident Oparaodu, who has widely traveled along with the round leather game, held the view that it is necessary to inject some fresh, tested legs into the team to beef up some grey areas of the team in readiness for the continental battle.

“Yes, Rivers United FC needs to beef up in readiness to represent Nigeria in the CAF Champions League, but that does not mean that it will call for a total overhaul of the team, which will take another long time to rebuild and be blended properly for effective results.” Oparaodu cautiously stated.