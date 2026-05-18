For too long, Nigerians have endured a telecommunications environment that takes their money readily but delivers services that fall woefully short of acceptable standards. The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), established precisely to regulate this sector and protect consumers, must now demonstrate that it possesses both the will and the authority to compel telecom operators to treat their subscribers with the basic dignity that paying customers deserve. The Federal Government’s recent directive asking telecom service providers to compensate subscribers for poor services is a welcome development. But directives without enforcement are merely words on paper.

The problem of dropped calls has reached alarming proportions across Nigeria. Conversations end abruptly without warning; voices vanish mid-sentence while the parties involved remain entirely unaware that communication has ceased. This is not a minor inconvenience to be dismissed lightly. It represents a fundamental failure of service delivery that, in any well-regulated market, would attract significant financial penalties. According to the NCC’s own data, Nigeria recorded over 57 million subscriber complaints in recent years, with network quality issues accounting for a substantial share. These figures demand urgent, decisive action rather than the customary cycle of promises and inaction.

Equally troubling is the persistent difficulty Nigerians face when attempting to browse the internet, even when their data subscriptions remain active and valid. A subscriber who has paid for data expects to use that data. Instead, many find themselves staring at buffering screens and failed page loads, their megabytes draining silently while they accomplish nothing. This renders paid subscriptions effectively worthless during peak hours or in poorly served areas, an arrangement that would be commercially and legally untenable in any serious regulatory environment.

The Consumer Protection Council (CPC), the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), and the telecom operators themselves must be compelled to undertake a thorough review of their operational standards. Subscribers are entitled to receive value commensurate with what they pay, and any gap between the service promised and the service delivered must attract measurable consequences. These regulatory bodies were not established to serve as ceremonial institutions. They exist to hold corporate actors accountable, and their silence in the face of widespread consumer suffering has itself become a subject of legitimate public concern.

One of the most glaring structural inequities in Nigeria’s telecommunications market is the practice of selling data, airtime, and voice calls as entirely separate products. In most parts of the world, purchasing airtime brings with it a reasonable bundle of voice minutes and data allowances. In Nigeria, subscribers must pay separately for each, multiplying their costs and deepening their exposure to exploitation. This fragmented billing model benefits only the operators and represents a deliberate structuring of the market against consumer interests. It is long past time for regulators to scrutinise this practice with the seriousness it deserves.

History offers an instructive lesson. When MTN and other early operators insisted that billing subscribers by the second was technically impossible, many Nigerians accepted this claim as gospel. Then Globacom entered the market and promptly introduced per-second billing, exposing the earlier position as not a technical impossibility but a commercial choice, one made at the subscriber’s expense. This episode ought to remind Nigerians and their regulators that operators will resist reforms they find inconvenient and will dress commercial self-interest in the language of technical necessity. The authorities must not again be so easily persuaded.

The Federal Government must go beyond merely asking telecom companies to compensate subscribers and instead compel them to do so, backed by enforceable regulations and meaningful sanctions. Compensation frameworks should be clearly defined, automatically triggered, and communicated transparently to affected subscribers. Where service quality falls below prescribed thresholds — as measured by call drop rates, data throughput, and network availability — operators must face financial consequences proportionate to the scale of subscriber losses. Voluntary compliance in the absence of penalties has delivered nothing; compulsion supported by law is now necessary.

The rot, however, does not stop with telecommunications. Electricity distribution companies have subjected Nigerian consumers to a parallel crisis of poor service accompanied by rising costs. The Federal Government cannot evade its share of responsibility here, having repeatedly approved tariff increases for electricity providers even as Nigerians endure prolonged blackouts, erratic supply, and metering irregularities. To approve higher charges for deteriorating services is not governance; it is complicity. Electricity companies must equally be directed to refund or credit consumers for the hours and days of supply they have collected payment for but failed to deliver.

The consequences of electricity failure radiate outward, compounding the suffering of cable television subscribers as well. Many Nigerians who subscribe to cable services find that their subscription validity expires before they can consume the content they have paid for — not because of any choice on their part, but simply because there was no electricity with which to watch television. A subscriber who pays for thirty days of cable service but receives only twelve days of electricity supply has, in practical terms, been charged for a service they could not access. Cable providers must be required to refund or extend subscriptions accordingly.

For several years, Nigerian consumers and civil society groups have been calling on the Federal Government to direct cable companies to adopt a pay-as-you-consume billing model, one in which subscribers are charged only for the days they are able to access the service, rather than losing the entirety of a monthly subscription regardless of circumstances. This is a reasonable and technically achievable reform. The fact that it has not been implemented speaks to the strength of lobbying by service providers and the weakness of consumer advocacy within government. The authorities must demonstrate that they answer to the people, not to corporations.

It is worth stating plainly that what Nigerian subscribers are experiencing across telecommunications, electricity, and cable services is exploitation — systematic, sustained, and in many cases legally unaddressed. These companies collect revenue efficiently. Their billing systems never fail. Their ability to deactivate services for non-payment is swift and reliable. It is only the delivery of actual service that proves persistently difficult. This asymmetry — perfect billing, imperfect service — is not accidental. It is the product of a regulatory environment too weak, too slow, or too compromised to protect the public interest.

The NCC, for its part, must understand that its credibility as a regulator depends entirely on its willingness to act against the very industry it oversees. A regulator that consistently sides with operators, accepts their explanations for poor service, and fails to impose meaningful sanctions has, in effect, become an instrument of the industry it was meant to police. The Commission must publish clear, regular quality-of-service reports, enforce minimum standards robustly, and ensure that compensation reaches ordinary subscribers — not in the form of vague assurances, but as tangible, measurable relief.

Nigerians are not asking for perfection. They are asking for fairness. They are asking that the services they pay for be delivered with reasonable competence and consistency, and that when operators fail, there are real consequences. The Federal Government, the NCC, the Consumer Protection Council, and the Standards Organisation of Nigeria all have roles to play in making this a reality.