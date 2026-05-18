Fubara, Wife Hail Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Initiative  …As Over 6,800 Families Benefit From Largesse In Rivers

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, and his wife, Lady Valerie, have commended Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, for the impactful implementation of the Renewed Hope Initiative Social Investment Programme across the country.

This is as Lady Fubara disclosed that about 6,800 families have so far benefitted from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) programme in Rivers State.

Fubara gave the commendation during a courtesy visit by the Nigeria’s First Lady and wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu at the Government House, Port Harcourt, last Thursday.

The visit was made ahead of the Renewed Hope Initiative(RHI) Social Investment Programme event in the State.

Represented by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, the governor said the First Lady’s intervention programmes have continued to directly touch the lives of Nigerians, especially women and vulnerable groups, without unnecessary bottlenecks.

Welcoming the delegation to the State, Fubara described Rivers State as a hospitable State and expressed delight over the visit, noting that the wife of the President has distinguished herself as a compassionate mother whose initiatives are making visible impacts nationwide.

“We cannot overemphasize the impact that our First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, our mother, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, is making across the country,” the governor stressed.

Fubara further thanked the First Lady for ensuring that support gets directly to beneficiaries, eliminating intermediaries that often reduce the value of such interventions.

According to him, the people of Rivers State were excited and eager to receive the delegation and participate in the Renewed Hope Initiative programme.

“We thank you for standing by Rivers State and for giving us all the desired and deserved support. Like Oliver Twist, we will ask for more,” he added.

Earlier, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, who was represented by the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Betta Edu, said the visit to the State was borne out of her love and compassion for humanity, the vulnerable, women, and Nigerians in general.

While reassuring the State of her love and support, the First Lady emphasized that President Bola Tinubu remains committed to engendering the growth and development of the State.

She also commended the giant strides of the Siminalayi Fubara-led administration, especially at the grassroots, noting that with the introduction of the Renewed Hope Initiative, things would turn around for the better.

Meanwhile, the wife of the Rivers State Governor, Lady Valerie Siminalayi Fubara, has disclosed that about 6,800 families have so far benefitted from the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) programme in Rivers State.

She made the disclosure last Thursday during the distribution of food items to vulnerable groups at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The gesture was part of the Social Investments Programme of the Renewed Hope Initiative, the pet project of Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.

Lady Fubara said that beyond the distribution of food items, the programme has supported the people of the State through the provision of local and foreign scholarships as well as funding for agriculture and social investments.

She said the Renewed Hope Initiative has stood with the people of Rivers State via women empowerment programmes, assistance to petty traders , support for persons living with disabilities, elderly care initiatives and other interventions.

According to her, these interventions have positively touched thousands of lives across communities in Rivers State, as over 1,800 families benefitted directly from Thursday’s food distribution scheme.

“Today’s outreach programme is another practical demonstration of compassionate leadership and people- centred governance. At a time when many families are facing economic challenges, initiatives such as this remind our people that they are not forgotten. Beyond the distribution of food items, this programme represents hope, care, dignity, and support for vulnerable households across Rivers State.

“As a government, we remain committed to initiatives that directly improve the lives of our people, especially women, youths , the elderly, and vulnerable households. We believe that true development is not only measured by infrastructure, but also by the extent to which lives are positively impacted,” she said.

Lady Fubara expressed gratitude to Senator Oluremi Tinubu for conceiving the Renewed Hope Initiative and rendering assistance to the needy and vulnerable in the society.

She also extended her appreciation to the Renewed Hope Initiative Office in Rivers State as well as the wives of governors from about 20 States who graced the occasion.

Meanwhile, Senator Tinubu has commended Lady Fubara for her commitment to the success of all the Renewed Hope Initiative programmes in Rivers State.

Tinubu, who was represented at the occasion by a former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Dr Betta Edu, stated that the Food Outreach Scheme under the Renewed Hope Initiative Social Investments Programme was launched in March 2024 to provide food items to persons with disability and other vulnerable groups in order to support them and their families.

According to Tinubu, the act of kindness has been made possible through the generous support of two donors who have committed to supplying two truckloads of food items to the Renewed Hope Initiative every month.

“Our goal at the RHI is to complement the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR which aims to support all Nigerians to thrive and fulfil their goals irrespective of their condition or status,” she said.

Tinubu said that the scheme has successfully distributed food items to 25 states including the Federal Capital Territory, making Rivers State, the 26th beneficiary.