Group Sympathizes With Boat Mishap Survivor, Others In Ogbakiri …Doles Out N1m Support

A socio-cultural organization known as Okporowo Vanguard (OV) has sympathized with the survivor of the recent boat mishap in Okporowo-Ogbakiri Community, Mrs Bridget Lucky-Amadi, and donated the sum of N100,000 to support her medication and recovery.

The Chairman of the group, Hon. Israel Emeji, disclosed this when he led a delegation of members of the organisation on a visit to the survivor’s residence in Okporowo-Ogbakiri, in Emohua Local Government Area, last Thursday.

Emeji expressed gratitude to God for sparing the life of the survivor during the incident.

He also conveyed the organisation’s heartfelt sympathy to Lucky-Amadi and her family, noting that the members of the group shared in their pain and sorrow over the unfortunate mishap.

The chairman, on behalf of the organization, presented the sum of N100,000 to the survivor to assist with medication and other expenses arising from the incident.

Responding, the boat mishap survivor appreciated the organisation for the gesture, describing the incident as the most traumatic experience of her life.

She stated that she could hardly recall what transpired during the accident, but thanked God for preserving her life.

Also speaking, a member of the Amadi family, Inspector Japhet Amadi, thanked members of organisation for standing by the family during the difficult period, noting that the support was a demonstration of their genuine love and concern.

The delegation later proceeded to the family of the late Mrs. Chituru Emmanuel, who lost her life in the tragic mishap, where the chairman condoled with the bereaved family and presented the sum of N200,000 to the deceased’s son, Mr Goodluck Emmanuel, to cushion burial expenses and other related costs.

Responding, Mr Emmanuel appreciated the group for identifying with the family in their moment of grief and prayed God to reward members of the organisation for their kindness.

The condolence team also visited the Elenga family, which reportedly recorded the highest number of casualties in the mishap after losing three members of the family in the incident.

During the visit, the organisation presented separate sums of N200,000 each to the families of the late Mrs. Ogbueze Elenga and late Aleruchi Elenga to support the burial activities, while members of the family commended the group for its compassion and solidarity.

The final visit was paid to the family of the late Nneoma Promise Wodi, where another N200,000 was donated to support burial activities.

The group also presented the sum of N100,000 to community youths in appreciation of their efforts during the rescue, recovery and burial operations following the tragic boat mishap.

By: King Onunwor