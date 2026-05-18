Afenifere Raises Alarm Over Attacks On Oyo Schools …Says Yorubaland Now Under Siege

Following the coordinated attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State last Friday, the pan-Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, has expressed dismay and called on state governments to act, saying, “Yorubaland is now under siege.”

The organisation, in a statement released by its National Publicity Secretary, Jare Ajayi, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, yesterday, declared that the latest attacks reinforced growing fears that the terrorists appeared determined to overrun the South-West and, ultimately, the entire South.

The statement sympathized with families of the victims of the attacks and prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured.

Afenifere’s spokesperson said the organisation’s leader, Pa Reuben Fasoranti, “was saddened to hear this unfortunate incident which occurred the same week he marked his 100th year on earth.”

Terrorists had last Friday attacked three schools – Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Ahoro-Esinele; and L.A. Primary School, all in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State, killing a vice principal and kidnapping a number of school children.

Ajayi said, “He sympathised with the victims and their families, just as he prayed for the quick recovery of those who were injured. Besides, he expressed the hope that a total stop would be put to the life-threatening insecurity situation in the country without further delay.”

He declared that the latest attacks reinforced growing fears that the terrorists appeared determined to overrun the South-West and, ultimately, the entire South.

The organisation’s spokesperson said, “The actions of South-West governors in recent times do not suggest that they appreciate the enormity of the responsibility they shoulder concerning the security of their land.

“In view of the fact that the primary duty of government is the security and welfare of the people, governments in South-Western states of Nigeria must prove that they are alive to their constitutionally assigned responsibilities.

“Everything must be done to ensure that no area in the region experiences an attack by kidnappers and bandits anymore,” he said.