Fubara Reaffirms Membership Of APC   …As RSG Completes Rumuigbo General Hospital

Rivers State Governor ,Sir Siminalayi Fubara, has reaffirmed his membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The affirmation followed the widespread speculations that he has defected from the ruling APC to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) in the ongoing realignment of political forces ahead of the 2027 General elections.

Fubara made the clarification during an inspection tour of the newly constructed General Hospital and the fully remodelled Neuropsychiatric Hospital, in Rumuigbo, Obiakpor Local Government Area of the State, recently.

He said that contrary to the erroneous reports in a section of the media in the last couple of days, suggesting that he had joined another political party, he remained a member of the ruling party and will continue to work for the overall interest of the party.

“I know that there have been a lot of drama in the media; one story or another. I am a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and nothing has changed. People should stop using whatever situation that they pick up from the social media or their own interpretation of any situation to present me wrongly.

“I’ve not gone anywhere; I’m still a member of the APC and I remain a member. Whatever happens, what is important is supporting the overall interest of the party,” he said.

The governor, who was conducted round the facilities by the Director of Medical Services in the Rivers State Ministry of Health, Dr. Vincent Wachukwu, expressed delight at the completion of the two projects which, according to him, were conceived to address critical needs in the health sector in the state.

He recalled that while the rehabilitation of the Psychiatric Hospital became necessary at some point, the administration also discovered that the area had no General Hospital to take care of the basic health needs of the people.

“This very project, if you could remember, when we came in we had an issue that required our sudden visit and it had to do with mental health. So, when we came here for the inspection of the Rehabilitation Centre that the board was trying to put together, we found out that we had more issues than even the mental health issue.

“We didn’t have a General Hospital to serve the people within this area. The closest medical center that they had here was the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH) which is very far from here. We felt that with the space we have in this compound, it will be proper for us to also have a General Hospital situated in this particular facility to take care of the neighboring communities up to Rumuola, Rumuolumeni and all the surrounding areas.

“Today, to the glory of God, we can see that the project is already completed. It is not 95 percent complete, it is a hundred percent completed.

“We’re happy because, it is a promise made and a promise fulfilled. Like I’ll always say, what is important is doing what will touch the life of our people. Our people should be first and that is how important this project is for us in this administration,” he said.