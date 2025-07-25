Rivers State Governor, Sir SiminalayiFubara, has called on the church and people of the state to remain steadfast in prayers...
The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has given terms and conditions...
The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Mr. Monday Agbonika, has vowed to hunt down and bring to justice those...
The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Energy Master Plan Implementation Committee (NEMiC), in a major step towards repositioning Nigeria’s...
Globally, demand for food, water, and energy is sharply on the rise. The World Economic Forum says that by 2050,...
Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has announced that it will resume self-collection gantry sales of petroleum products at its...
Kenya made it a clean sweep at the Berlin Marathon with Sabastian Sawe winning the men’s race and Rosemary Wanjiru...
Tottenham fought back from two-goals down to secure a deserved point against Brighton. The Seagulls were second best for much...
Luca Zidane, the son of France’s World Cup-winning playmaker Zinedine, has switched his international allegiance from France to Algeria. Born...
Manchester United capitalised on Robert Sanchez’s fifth-minute red card to secure a crucial victory over Chelsea in torrential rain at...
Alex Iwobi capped a dynamic display with a goal and an assist as Fulham came from behind to beat Brentford...
Nick Pope denied substitute Justin Kluivert a late winner as Newcastle United and Bournemouth played out a goalless draw at...
Aston Villa’s search for a first Premier League win goes on after 10-man Sunderland produced a spirited performance to come...
The contract of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be reviewed next month after the last 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers...
Nigeria’s youth football teams were in focus this weekend as the men’s U20 Flying Eagles drew 1-1 with hosts Chile...
The Lagos State Sports Commission, on Friday, officially dissolved its Senior Team Lagos. Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission,...
Thirty-Three years after the Ibadan darling club, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), won the maiden CAF Cup in 1992, one...
SOSA Fruit Drink, a leading brand produced by Rite Foods Limited, has officially pledged its full support to the annual...
President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, has been re-elected for a second term in office, PUNCH Online reports....
