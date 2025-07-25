Connect with us
News2 days ago

Fubara Begins Afresh, Seeks Spiritual Support

Rivers State Governor, Sir SiminalayiFubara, has called on the church and people of the state to remain steadfast in prayers...
Featured6 days ago

PANDEF Hails Tinubu For Lifting Emergency Rule In Rivers
News6 days ago

Fubara’s Return: Rivers Elders, Women Call For Unity, Hail Tinubu

Trending

Maritime2 days ago

Minister Tasks Academy On Thorough-Bred Professionals
Maritime2 days ago

Customs Cautions On Delayed Clearance, Says Consignees May Lose Cargo
Maritime2 days ago

Lagos Ready For International Boat Race–LASWA
Maritime2 days ago

NCS Sensitises Stakeholders On Automated Overtime Cargo Clearance System
Maritime2 days ago

Shoprite Nigeria Gets New Funding to Boost Growth, Retail Turnaround

Politics

Politics2 days ago

Kwankwaso Agrees To Rejoin APC, Gives Terms, Conditions

The 2023 presidential candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Sen. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has given terms and conditions...
Politics2 days ago

I Would Have Gotten Third Term If I Wanted – Obasanjo 
Politics6 days ago

Rivers Assembly Resumes Sitting After Six-Month Suspension
Advertisement DHgate - A China Wholesale Marketplace
Politics2 weeks ago

2027: Bayelsa APC Adopts Tinubu As Sole Candidate  … As Lokpobiri, Lyon Shun Meeting 
Politics2 weeks ago

Alleged Smear Campaign Against Yakubu, CSOs Demand Apology From Uzodimma
Politics2 weeks ago

Stopping Natasha’s Resumption Threatens Nigeria’s Democracy – ADC 
More Politics

Niger Delta

Niger Delta2 weeks ago

Edo CP Vows Justice For Slain NSCDC Operatives

The Commissioner of Police in Edo State, Mr. Monday Agbonika, has vowed to hunt down and bring to justice those...
Niger Delta2 weeks ago

Police Nab Suspected Illicit Drugs Dealer In Delta
Niger Delta2 weeks ago

C’River Assembly extends Bekwarra LG Chairman’s Suspension By 3 Months
Niger Delta2 weeks ago

Group Urges Tinubu To Decentralise Pipeline Surveillance Contracts
Niger Delta2 weeks ago

Delta Moves to Crash Dialysis Cost, Boosts Health Facilities
Niger Delta2 weeks ago

Diri Appoints New HoS For Bayelsa
Niger Delta2 weeks ago

Oborevwori Felicitates Muslims On Eid-ul-Mawlid
Niger Delta2 weeks ago

Ex-Agitator Faults IYC Over Abuja Protest … Passes Confidence Vote On Tinubu, NNPC’s Ojulari
Niger Delta2 weeks ago

Oborevwori Urges FG  To Revive Delta Ports 
More Niger Delta

Editorial

Editorial2 days ago

No To Political Office Holders’ Salary Hike
Editorial2 days ago

No To Political Office Holders’ Salary Hike
Editorial2 weeks ago

Rivers’ Retirees: Matters Arising 
Editorial1 month ago

That FEC’s Decision On Tertiary Institutions
Editorial1 month ago

Addressing Unruly Behaviours At The Airports
Editorial1 month ago

Restoring PH’s Garden City Status  

Oil & Energy

Oil & Energy2 days ago

FG Inaugurates National Energy Master Plan Implementation Committee

The Federal Government has inaugurated the National Energy Master Plan Implementation Committee (NEMiC), in a major step towards repositioning Nigeria’s...
Oil & Energy2 days ago

How Solar Canals Could Revolutionize the Water-Energy-Food Nexus

Globally, demand for food, water, and energy is sharply on the rise. The World Economic Forum says that by 2050,...
Oil & Energy2 days ago

Dangote Refinery Resumes Gantry Self-Collection Sales, Tuesday

Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited has announced that it will resume self-collection gantry sales of petroleum products at its...

Are you are looking for a free bonus on registration? Comparison of all offers on african-betting-sites.com.

Where do i find betting tips for tomorrow? Check out livetipsportal.com

Business

Business2 days ago

Kenyan Runners Dominate Berlin Marathons

Kenya made it a clean sweep at the Berlin Marathon with Sabastian Sawe winning the men’s race and Rosemary Wanjiru...
Business2 days ago

NIS Ends Decentralised Passport Production After 62 Years
Business2 days ago

FG To Roll Out Digital Public Infrastructure, Data Exchange, Next Year 
Business2 days ago

“TETFund Approves N2.5b Intervention For Daura Varsity 
Business2 days ago

Lawmakers Move To Grant NBS Financial Autonomy, Plans National Tax Trust Fund 
Business2 weeks ago

FG Flaggs Of Renewed Hope Employment  Initiative 
Business2 weeks ago

Kachikwu Makes Case For Increased NCI Fund To US$1bn … Timeline For Developing Oil Blocks
Business2 weeks ago

FG Embarks On Sanitizing Mining Industry 
Business2 weeks ago

Nigeria’s Diaspora Inflows Hit $600m Monthly
More Business

Women

City Crime2 weeks ago

Women And Dangers Of Obnoxious Practices

It is worrisome to hear that a woman or a girl is bathed with acidic contents just because she refuses...
Women2 weeks ago

Early Start Of Education: The Dangers On Children 
Women1 month ago

Who Is A Classic Woman? 
Women1 month ago

NAWOJ Signs MoU With Plan International To Empower Women, Girls
Women2 months ago

What To Know About Fufu, Loi Loi
Women3 months ago

What To Know About Fufu, Loi Loi
Women3 months ago

How Women Can Manage Issues In Marriage
Women3 months ago

Women In Rivers’ Politics, Democracy
Women4 months ago

IPC, NAWOJ Move To Encourage More Women In Politics …Seek Growth In Journalism
More Women

Sports

Sports2 days ago

Tottenham Fight Back To Hold Brighton

Tottenham fought back from two-goals down to secure a deserved point against Brighton. The Seagulls were second best for much...
Sports2 days ago

Zidane’s Son Switches Allegiance To Algeria

Luca Zidane, the son of France’s World Cup-winning playmaker Zinedine, has switched his international allegiance from France to Algeria. Born...
Sports2 days ago

Man Utd Beat Chelsea To Ease Pressure 

Manchester United capitalised on Robert Sanchez’s fifth-minute red card to secure a crucial victory over Chelsea in torrential rain at...
Sports2 days ago

Iwobi Stars As Fulham Overcome Brentford 

Alex Iwobi capped a dynamic display with a goal and an assist as Fulham came from behind to beat Brentford...
Sports2 days ago

Bournemouth, Newcastle Share Points

Nick Pope denied substitute Justin Kluivert a late winner as Newcastle United and Bournemouth played out a goalless draw at...
Sports2 days ago

Sunderland Keep Villa Winless

Aston Villa’s search for a first Premier League win goes on after 10-man Sunderland produced a spirited performance to come...
Sports2 days ago

NFF Set To Review Chelle’s Contract

The contract of Super Eagles coach Eric Chelle will be reviewed next month after the last 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers...
Sports2 days ago

F’ Eagles Rraw In Chile As Falconets Eyes Rwanda Clash

Nigeria’s youth football teams were in focus this weekend as the men’s U20 Flying Eagles drew 1-1 with hosts Chile...
Sports2 days ago

Lagos  Enforce discipline Into Senior Athletes Team

The Lagos State Sports Commission, on Friday, officially dissolved its Senior Team Lagos. Director General of Lagos State Sports Commission,...
Sports2 days ago

Ex-3SC player Laments  over ‘unfulfilled promises’ by Oyo State

Thirty-Three years after the Ibadan darling club, Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC), won the maiden CAF Cup in 1992, one...
Sports2 days ago

Sosa Pledges To Support Dolphins Swimming League

SOSA Fruit Drink, a leading brand produced by Rite Foods Limited, has officially pledged its full support to the annual...
Sports3 days ago

Nigeria Cricket Federation Re-Elects Akpata President 

President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, has been re-elected for a second term in office, PUNCH Online reports....

Archives

Meet The Tide Team


General Manager - Ernest Chinwo


Ag. Editor (Daily) - Reward Akwu


Group News Editor - Boye Salau


Group Sports Editor - Gabriel Nwanetanya


OP-Ed/Features Editor - Sylvia ThankGod Amadi


Business Editor - Soibi Max-Alalibo


Crime & Justice Editor - Chidi Enyie


Production Editor - Donatus Ebi

MANAGERS

Nkechi Bright-Ewere - Administration


Siminialayi Iriofori - Finance & Accounts


Lily Igoniwari - Business Dev


John Loveday - Production