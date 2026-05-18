RIVALS CLAIM VICTORIES AT APC’S REPS PRIMARIES IN EDO

According to reports reaching The Tide, controversy trailed the House of Representatives primary elections of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in parts of Edo State last Saturday, as rival candidates in Edo Central and Owan Federal Constituencies each declared themselves winners, raising fresh concerns about unity within the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In the Esan West/Esan Central/Igueben Federal Constituency, confusion emerged after two leading aspirants announced separate victories.

The sitting lawmaker, Hon. Marcus Onobun, insisted he won the primary through a legitimate and officially recognised process.

However, former commissioner and rival aspirant, Mr Lucky Eseigbe, also declared himself the winner, claiming that a parallel primary produced him as the party’s choice.

The conflicting claims left party members divided, with supporters of both camps presenting different results as authentic.

As of the time of reporting, the APC leadership had yet to issue a clear resolution, fueling fears of a widening internal rift if the matter is not urgently addressed.

A similar situation unfolded in the Owan Federal Constituency, where the House Majority Leader, Prof. Julius Ihonvbere, and another aspirant, Hon. Andrew Ijiegbai, both claimed victory.

Their supporters held separate celebrations, each side insisting their candidate had secured the party’s ticket.

These disputes stood in contrast to other parts of Edo State where the primaries reportedly went smoothly. In Akoko-Edo, Oladele Bankole-Balogun emerged winner with 3,368 votes, defeating Paul Afeghase, who scored 1,663, while Adetutu Owolabi polled 793 votes.

In Etsako, Hon. Anamero Dekeri defeated four other contenders. Other winners included Dr. Paddy Iyamu in Oredo, Hon. Omosede Igbinedion in Ovia, Hon. Odinose Okojie in Esan South-East/Esan North-East, and Igbinovia Felix Osazee in Egor/Ikpoba-Okha.

Reacting on the outcome of the exercise, Edo APC chairman, Emperor Jarret Tenebe, described the primaries as free, fair, and credible, stating that the party had successfully presented strong candidates for the 2027 elections.

He expressed optimism that internal disputes would be resolved and party unity maintained despite emerging disagreements in some constituencies.