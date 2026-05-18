LAGOS SPEAKER GETS APC’S HOUSE OF REPS TICKET

A massive crowd of party supporters and card-carrying members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the weekend thronged Agege to validate the emergence of the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, as the party’s consensus candidate for the Agege Federal Constituency seat in the House of Representatives.

The primary election, which was conducted peacefully, witnessed a large turnout of APC members who endorsed Rt Hon. Obasa’s candidacy, reinforcing his strong grassroots influence in the constituency.

Rt Hon. Obasa’s emergence came days after he formally declared his intention to contest for the House of Representatives seat during a stakeholders’ meeting held in Agege on May 13.

Speaking after the validation exercise, the Speaker expressed appreciation to party leaders and members for the confidence reposed in him.

“I am deeply humbled by the confidence reposed in me by our leaders and members. Today’s validation is not just about me; it is about our collective resolve to continue building Agege and Lagos State on the foundation of progress and development,” he said.

He also pledged to sustain people-oriented representation if elected into the National Assembly.

“My commitment has always been to serve with integrity, to amplify the voices of our people, and to ensure that Agege continues to stand tall in the comity of constituencies. This validation strengthens my resolve to deliver more dividends of democracy,” Rt Hon. Obasa added.

With the conclusion of the APC primary, the Speaker is expected to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming general election, a development many party faithful believe will further consolidate the APC’s political dominance in Agege.