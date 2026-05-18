SEED: FG To Train 6,000 Energy Professionals

The Federal Government, under the Presidential Power Initiative, has inaugurated the Siemens Energy Education and Development (SEED) training facility in Abeokuta, with plans to train no fewer than 6,000 energy professionals to boost capacity in the nation’s power sector.

Speaking at the inauguration, the Director of Human Resources Management, the Federal Ministry of Power, Samaila Nasiru, said the event represented more than the opening of a facility, describing it as a strong commitment to the future of Nigeria’s energy sector.

Nasiru explained that the mandate of the Presidential Power Initiative is focused on the modernisation and expansion of Nigeria’s power infrastructure.

He noted that while significant investments had been made in grid transmission and distribution under Phase One of the Presidential Power Initiative being undertaken by the Federal Government Power Company and other partners, infrastructure alone could not, however, resolve the sector’s challenges without deliberate capacity building.

Nasiru said, “While we are making critical investments in grid transmission and distribution capacity nationwide under Phase One, we recognise that infrastructure alone can not solve our energy challenges.

“Although modernising the grid is essential, it is the empowerment of our people that makes such progress sustainable”.

He described the SEED programme as a practical expression of this philosophy, stressing that sustainable progress depends on a highly skilled workforce capable of operating, maintaining, and optimising complex power systems.

“The five-year programme designed to train 6,000 energy professionals is critical for the growth of Nigeria’s power sector. Building local capacity and embedding technical skills within our domestic workforce is essential for long-term success,” he added.

He disclosed that collaboration with regulatory bodies such as the Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria and the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency would enable participants to obtain internationally recognised certifications.

Speaking earlier, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the FGN Power Company, Kenny Anuwe, said the SEED initiative would strengthen Nigeria’s power sector through structured human capital development and technical capacity building.

Anuwe described the programme as a strategic investment that aligned with the goals of the Presidential Power Initiative to modernise and expand power infrastructure for sustainable national development.

He emphasised that sustainable progress in the sector depends on skilled professionals who can efficiently operate, maintain, and optimise transmission and distribution networks nationwide.

“Today’s event is not only about the launch of a training initiative. It is about investing in people. It is about building the technical capacity, professional expertise, and institutional knowledge required to sustain Nigeria’s energy transformation for generations to come.

“At FGN Power Company, our mandate under the Presidential Power Initiative (PPI) is clear: to drive the modernisation and expansion of Nigeria’s power infrastructure in a way that delivers lasting impact for the country and its people.

“Across the nation, critical investments are being made to upgrade transmission and distribution infrastructure under Phase I of the PPI.

“However, infrastructure alone is not enough. Sustainable progress in the power sector depends on the availability of highly skilled professionals who can operate, maintain, optimize, and innovate within these systems. This is why the SEED initiative is so important” Anuwe stated.

He explained that this five-year programme aims to train 6,000 energy professionals at multiple Nigerian training sites in partnership with reputable bodies like Council for Regulation of Engineering (COREN), Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), Ecowas Center for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency (ECREEE).

The MD/CEO added that “For Nigeria’s power sector to truly thrive, we must build indigenous capacity, we must ensure that the knowledge, technical skills, and operational expertise required to sustain these investments are embedded within our local workforce and institutions.

“By doing so, we create jobs, strengthen economic opportunities, improve operational efficiency, and position Nigeria as a regional hub for technical excellence within the energy sector.”

Anuwe lauded other development partners such as the European Union, the German Government, Siemens Energy, Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), and all collaborating institutions for their commitment to supporting Nigeria’s energy development journey.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Siemens Energy in Nigeria, Sheu Suleman, said the SEED initiative would support the Federal Government’s plan to reset the power sector.

According to Suleman, the programme would not only address technical losses in transmission infrastructure but also build local capacity through technology transfer and workforce development.

He notey the training would be conducted across multiple locations, including Abeokuta, Offa, Ibadan, Ayede, Birnin Kebbi, and Sokoto, with additional sites to be developed in collaboration with the federal government.