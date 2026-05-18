Education Commissioner Seeks media collaboration in Rivers

The Senate of the University of Port Harcourt Rivers state has approved a special two-year amnesty for students admitted between the 2010/2011 and 2018/2019 academic sessions who were unable to complete their programmes within the stipulated period.

This was contained in a statement by the university public relations officer,Dr Sammy Kpenu and made available to the tide over the weekend in port Harcourt.

The statement stated that eligible students are expected to submit formal applications addressed to the Vice Chancellor through their respective Heads of Department for review and necessary consideration.

The statement further stated that the approval provides a renewed opportunity for affected students to return, regularize their academic status, and successfully complete their studies.

According to the statement the amnesty also offers a fresh opportunity to students who had issues related to overstaying or other challenges that forced them to discontinue their programmes, to return and complete their academic pursuits.

The statement however said that the deadline for submission of applications end on 31st May, 2026 and therefore urge the affected students to take full advantage of the window the amnesty provided to realise their academic dreams.