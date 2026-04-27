IAUE  holds 44th convocation May 8–9 

Ignatius Ajuru University of Education will hold its 44th Convocation Ceremony on May 8 and 9, 2026, the University Senate has announced.

Executive Governor of Rivers State and Visitor to the University, Siminalayi Fubara, approved the dates.

The award of First Degrees and presentation of prizes will hold on Friday, May 8, while Postgraduate Degrees will be conferred on Saturday, May 9.

Chairman of Senate, Okechuku Onuchuku, announced the schedule during an emergency Senate meeting on Wednesday, April 15, 2026, at the University’s Postgraduate Hall, Rumuolumeni.

Onuchuku also said the University Council had ratified the promotion of 35 academic staff to the rank of Professor and 41 others to the rank of Reader.

*The newly promoted professors are:*

*Administration and Management Sciences*: Ikechi Prince Obinna, Consumer Behaviour and Sustainability Marketing; Chukwu Godswill Chinedu, Consumer Behaviour and Sustainability Marketing; Joy A. Mekuri-Ndimele, Consumer Behaviour and Sustainability Marketing; Dumo Nkesi Opara, Human Resource Management and Organisational Behaviour; Lawrence Amadi, Entrepreneurship and Strategic Marketing.

*Agriculture*: Eunice Ngozi Ajie, Agricultural Economics; Godswill Ibom Wilcox, Production Economics.

*Education*: Emmanuel Okwu, Library and Information Science; Love Nwamadi, Counselling Psychology; Ali Beatrice Onyebuchi Amadi, Early Childhood and Primary Education; Jerome Ibejika Wosu, History and Policy of Education.

*Humanities*: Grace Hart Lawrence, African Religion and Cultural Heritage.

*Natural and Applied Sciences*: Worokwu China Roland, Science Education (Chemistry); Constance Izuchukwu Amanah, Algorithms and Software Engineering; Comfort Emma-Elechi, Community Health Education and Promotion; Wokocha Gideon Azubuike, Science Education; Glory Godspower-Echie, Science Education; Nwala Longinus, Science Education (ITS); Daso P. Ojimba, Mathematics Education; Nchelem Rosemary George, Mathematics Education; Dagogo Franklin Ibim, Applied Geophysics.

*Social Sciences*: Leelee Nwiibari Deekor, Development Economics; Nzidee Williams, Development Economics; Iwarimie B. Uranta, Political Theory and Methodology; Dennis Reuben T. Ukpere, Rural Development and Resource Management; Poroma Lekia Celestine, Industrial Relations and Human Resource Management; Ngeh David Baride, Sociology of Development; Ebenezer Levi Odike, Sociology of Development and Social Work; Goodnews Wabah, Medical Sociology; Nwikpugi Bright Poronakie, Regional Development Planning; Ikechi Omenihu Okwakpam, Environmental Management.

*Vocational and Technical Education*: Paulinus Emennu, Industrial Technical Education (Mathematical Option); Joseph Onwuakalaegbule.

*Print style notes:*

1. *Lead first*: Who, what, when upfront — dates in para 1

2. *Dateline*: PORT HARCOURT in caps

3. *Numbers*: Figures above nine written as numerals, per AP style

4. *Attribution*: “said” used, titles before names on first reference

5. *Tight lists*: Semicolons separate full entries to save space

6. *No fluff*: Cut “executive”, “dedicated to”, “featured” — verbs carry weight