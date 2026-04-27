Nigeria Customs, Malaysia Strengthen Bilateral Agreement ….As Trade Hits 1.82tr in 5 Years

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has advanced its strategic engagement with the Royal Malaysian Customs Department (RMCD).

This followed an official visit by the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, to the RMCD Headquarters on the sidelines of his participation at DSA Malaysia 2026.

The engagement comes against the backdrop of expanding bilateral trade, with Nigeria’s imports from Malaysia increasing from NGN 159.9 billion in 2020 to NGN 716.0 billion in 2024, and cumulative trade value reaching approximately NGN 1.82 trillion over a five-year period.

The Nigeria customs boss was received by the Director-General of the Royal Malaysian Customs Department, Dato’ Haji Amran bin Haji Ahmad, whose appointment in March 2026 reflects a strong reform-oriented leadership in enforcement and regulatory administration.

Both leaders held high-level discussions focused on institutional collaboration, customs modernisation, and coordinated border management frameworks to strengthen efficiency and regulatory integrity.

The Comptroller-General emphasised that the scale and trajectory of Nigeria–Malaysia trade relations necessitate a more structured and formalised customs-to-customs partnership.

He noted that Malaysia remains a significant trading partner to Nigeria, with key imports including crude palm oil, refined palm olein, jet fuel, food preparations, machinery, and other industrial inputs.

He further underscored the critical role of customs administrations in facilitating legitimate trade while safeguarding national economic and security interests.

Both administrations acknowledged the absence of a formal legal framework guiding bilateral customs cooperation despite longstanding trade relations.

To address this gap, both parties agreed to initiate processes toward establishing a Mutual Recognition Agreement under the framework of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), to be pursued through appropriate diplomatic channels.

This initiative is expected to provide a structured basis for cooperation, enhance mutual trust, and support reciprocal trade facilitation measures.

The engagement also provided an opportunity for the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to present its evolving border management architecture, including the establishment of the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) as an integrated frontline border control body.

In his aresponse, the Comptroller-General highlighted the Nigeria Customs Service’s Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) programme and other trade facilitation frameworks designed to ensure predictable clearance processes, reduce transaction costs, and strengthen compliance.

Both sides emphasised the importance of deeper collaboration in intelligence sharing, enforcement coordination, and technology-driven border management, particularly in addressing illicit trade and transnational trafficking.

To this end, the NCS reiterates its commitment to strengthening bilateral and multilateral partnerships as part of its broader modernisation agenda.

The Service noted the outcome from this engagement will enhance operational capacity, improve trade facilitation, and reinforce border security, while supporting Nigeria’s economic growth objectives.

As part of ongoing efforts to deepen institutional collaboration, the Comptroller-General also used the opportunity to visit the Nigerian Diplomatic Mission and Defence Office in Malaysia, commending their roles in advancing Nigeria’s interests and supporting nationals abroad.

By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic, Lagos