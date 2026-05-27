The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) has declared that it is an aberration for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to want to rewrite the Nigerian Constitution and the provisions of the Electoral Act 2026 through administrative guidelines.

IPAC specifically said that INEC guidelines cannot supersede constitutional provisions or extant electoral laws.

The Council, which stated these while appraising the judgement of the Federal High Court, stressed that the court judgement specifically addressed exclusionary conditions capable of disenfranchising aspirants and party members during primaries.

This is contained in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary of IPAC, Mr Martins Egbeola, stating that the judgment was a reaffirmation of constitutional supremacy, democratic principles and the rule of law within Nigeria’s electoral process.

IPAC said that even though INEC possesses powers to issue election guidelines, such powers must however, operate strictly within constitutional provisions and electoral laws.

It noted that the court judgment represented a major victory for democracy, political parties and citizens participating in Nigeria’s electoral process.

IPAC also said that the court judgement had restored the constitutional rights of political parties to manage their internal affairs democratically without unlawful interference through administrative directives.

“The judgment would ensure equal opportunities for eligible members to participate in party primaries without discriminatory or exclusionary conditions.

“The INEC Chairman should deepen engagement and consultation with political parties on issues concerning electoral administration and reforms.

“Greater dialogue and collaboration between INEC and political parties would help prevent avoidable disputes and litigation arising from controversial guidelines,” IPAC stated.

 

 