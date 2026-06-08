National Intermediate Games Will Be World-Class – Sanwo-Olu

The Governor made the pledge during the week as the Main Organising Committee (MOC), led by the Director General of the National Sports Commission (NSC), Bukola Olopade, inspected facilities across the state.

The National Intermediate Games was introduced by the NSC to strengthen the transition from grassroots, particularly those from the National Youth Games to elite sports.

It will hold from October 1 to 15, 2026, featuring 15 compulsory sports and serving as a critical platform for the discovery of future national and international champions.

During the inspection, the delegation inspected the ongoing rehabilitation at the Teslim Balogun Stadium, which is receiving extensive upgrades including a new playing surface and improved infrastructure.

Contractors confirmed that the project remains on schedule for completion ahead of the Games. The team also visited the indoor sports hall, basketball facilities, and other venues earmarked for the competition.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, who recently approved the appointment of the Local Organising Committee, (LOC), for the Games, emphasised Lagos’ track record of hosting major sporting events and its commitment to youth development.

“We will host the Games in a very excellent way because it reflects the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians and our commitment to youth and sports development,” Sanwo-Olu said. “We will host the Games in a manner that will be the envy of stakeholders and custodians of sports across the country.”

On his part, the NSC Director General, Olopade commended the Lagos State government for its sustained investment in sports infrastructure and youth development, describing Lagos as Nigeria’s foremost sports hub and an ideal host for the historic championship.

Olopade noted that the National Intermediate Games is one of the Commission’s most significant sports development initiatives, designed to bridge the gap between grassroots and elite sports while creating a sustainable pathway for young athletes aged 16 to 19 years. He expressed confidence that the synergy between the National Sports Commission and Lagos State would establish a new benchmark for youth competitions.

Responding on behalf of the newly inaugurated LOC, Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development and Co-Chairman of the committee, Mobolaji Ogunlende, thanked Governor Sanwo-Olu for the confidence reposed in the committee and assured that members would work diligently to deliver an exceptional tournament capable of transforming the lives of millions of Nigerian youths.