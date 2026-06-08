NSC  Appoints  Fatodu As Aquatics Federation President

Nigeria’s drive to strengthen governance and accelerate development across its sporting ecosystem received a monumental boost on Friday as the National Sports Commission (NSC) announced the appointment of Hon. Lekan Fatodu as President of the Nigeria Aquatics Federation .

The appointment, approved by the leadership of the Commission, places one of the country’s most visible and dynamic sports administrators at the helm of a federation responsible for the growth and development of swimming, diving, water polo, artistic swimming, and other aquatic disciplines across Nigeria.

Fatodu, who currently serves as Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission (LSSC), assumes the leadership of the federation at a period when stakeholders are increasingly demanding stronger structures, improved athlete pathways, enhanced technical development, and greater international competitiveness for aquatic sports in the country.

The announcement was made by the Director General of the National Sports Commission, Hon. Bukola Olopade, who described the appointment as part of ongoing efforts to reposition sports federations through capable leadership, institutional reforms, and a renewed focus on athlete development.

Industry observers view the development as a strategic move, given Fatodu’s growing reputation in sports administration and his role in driving several reforms within Lagos State’s, and by extension, Nigeria’s sports ecosystem.

Since assuming office as Director General of the Lagos State Sports Commission, Fatodu has championed initiatives aimed at strengthening grassroots participation, talent discovery, sports infrastructure development, athlete welfare, and institutional partnerships. Under his leadership, Lagos has consolidated its position as one of Nigeria’s most active sports development hubs, with deliberate investments in youth-focused programmes and sustainable talent pipelines.

His appointment is expected to bring similar energy and strategic direction to aquatic sports, a sector widely acknowledged as possessing significant untapped potential despite Nigeria’s vast population and abundant natural resources.

Speaking on the appointment, Fatodu described the opportunity as a call to service and a responsibility to contribute to the advancement of another critical segment of Nigerian sports.

“This appointment represents an opportunity to build stronger structures for aquatic sports development across the country. Our focus will be on creating pathways that identify talent early, strengthen coaching and technical capacity, improve competition opportunities, and ensure that Nigerian athletes can compete successfully on the continental and global stage. Sustainable sports development requires systems, consistency, and collaboration, and that is the approach we intend to pursue,” he said.

He added that the future of Nigerian sports lies in the country’s ability to deliberately nurture young talents through organised programmes capable of connecting grassroots participation with elite performance.