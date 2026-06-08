Okpekpe Road Race Gets Mobility Solutions, Fan Engagement 

The company leveraged the internationally recognised race to showcase its commitment to sports development, healthy living and community engagement while presenting a range of innovative mobility solutions to thousands of attendees.

A key aspect of Carloha’s involvement was the deployment of the Chery HIMLA pickup truck as the official carrier of the race’s giant timing clock. The vehicle played a crucial role in supporting race logistics by ensuring the clock remained visible throughout the competition, while also demonstrating its strength, durability and reliability.

In addition to supporting event operations, Carloha displayed some of Chery’s latest vehicle models, including the Tiggo 9, Tiggo 8 Pro, the electric iCAR and the HIMLA pickup truck. The exhibition gave visitors the opportunity to interact with the vehicles and explore modern automotive technologies.

The company also organised test-drive sessions that attracted hundreds of athletes, spectators and visitors, allowing them to experience the vehicles’ safety features, comfort, intelligent technologies and performance capabilities firsthand.

Carloha’s exhibition pavilion emerged as one of the major attractions at the event, drawing athletes, sports enthusiasts, families, business leaders, government officials and traditional rulers. Visitors participated in interactive activities, received information on vehicle features and learned about emerging mobility solutions.

Among the dignitaries who visited the stand was former Edo State Governor, Adams Oshiomhole, who test-drove the iCAR electric vehicle, generating significant interest among attendees and sparking conversations about the future of electric mobility in Nigeria.

Former Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, also visited the pavilion and praised Carloha for supporting sports development and bringing innovative automotive experiences to the event.

Speaking on the company’s participation, General Manager of Carloha Nigeria, Felix Mahan, said the objective was not only to showcase vehicles but also to contribute to an event that promotes excellence, healthy living and national pride.

According to him, the Okpekpe International Road Race has evolved into a major platform for celebrating athletic achievement and encouraging healthy lifestyles, adding that Carloha’s presence was designed to enhance the event experience while introducing attendees to innovative mobility solutions.

The company also used the event to promote its CarlohaCare 6-6-7 ownership package, which offers six years of free service, a six-year warranty and a seven-day repair promise, aimed at providing customers with long-term value and peace of mind.

Carloha said its support for the 2026 Okpekpe International Road Race underscores its commitment to sports development, healthier lifestyles and community engagement, while demonstrating how mobility and innovation can contribute to national development.