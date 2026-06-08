NWFL Super 6: Rivers Angels, Nasarawa Amazons wins

Rivers Angels and Nasarawa Amazons kicked off their 2025/26 NWFL Premiership Super Six campaign with wins on Matchday One at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt,, Tidesports source reports.

Hosts, Rivers Angels, defeated FC Robo Queens 3-2 in a thrilling five-goal encounter to get their title chase off to a winning start. Grace Saliu put Rivers ahead in the eighth minute before Oluwakemi Adegbuyi equalised for Robo Queens in the 22nd minute.

Abasiofon Uwah restored Rivers Angels’ lead in the 65th minute with her 11th goal of the season to move joint-top in the scoring charts, while Ramotalahi Kareem added a third two minutes later for her sixth goal of the campaign.

Adegbuyi completed her brace in the 80th minute to take her tally to nine goals for the season and set up a tense finish, but Rivers Angels held on to secure all three points.

Earlier, Nasarawa Amazons edged Edo Queens 1-0 in the opening game of the competition. Adaobi Okah scored the decisive goal for the Lafia-based side in the 61st minute to hand them a crucial victory against one of their title rivals.

The win ensured the Amazons made a positive start as they seek to go one better than last season’s runners-up finish.

In the final game of the day, Bayelsa Queens and Abia Angels played out a 1-1 draw. Harmony Chidi gave the defending champions the lead in the 56th minute, but Mariam Abdulrasheed converted from the penalty spot two minutes later to earn Abia Angels a point on their Super Six debut.

The results leave Rivers Angels and Nasarawa Amazons level on three points after the opening round of matches, while Bayelsa Queens and Abia Angels have a point apiece. Edo Queens and FC Robo Queens are yet to get off the mark.

Matchday Two of the NWFL Super Six will be played on Monday, with Abia Angels facing Rivers Angels at 9:00am, Nasarawa Amazons taking on Bayelsa Queens at 2:00pm, while FC Robo Queens and Edo Queens meet in the day’s final fixture at 4:00pm.