2027: EVERY PARTY RESERVES RIGHT TO FAIR COMPETITION — ADC

The Rivers State Chairman of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dr Chukwudi Dimkpa, has said that democracy thrives on competition and that every political party has a constitutional right to seek the mandate of the people, expressing confidence that the ADC will remain a formidable force in Nigeria’s political landscape ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with news men in Port Harcourt over the weekend, Dr Dimkpa reaffirmed the party’s commitment to grassroots mobilisation, good governance and democratic principles.

According to him, the emergence of new political movements and alignments across the country does not constitute a threat to the ADC, noting that political competition is a healthy component of democratic governance.

Dr Dimkpa, noted that his party remains focused on strengthening its structures at all levels, presenting credible candidates and offering practical solutions to the socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians.

The state chairman of the ADC also explained that the party’s strategy is not built around confronting any particular political party but around connecting directly with the people and addressing their concerns through effective leadership.

He further observed that Nigerians were becoming more interested in competence, credibility and capacity in leadership, adding that the ADC is positioned to meet those expectations through its policies and programmes.

Dr Dimkpa maintained that political power ultimately belongs to the people and not political parties, stressing that the party that earns the trust and confidence of the electorate would emerge victorious.

Giving insight on the political relevance of the ADC amid recent defections and political realignments, he declared that the party remains the bride of the people and continues to enjoy widespread support among ordinary Nigerians.

He noted that political relevance should not be measured solely by the movement of political elites from one platform to another, but by the level of confidence and acceptance a party enjoys among the electorate.

The Rivers ADC chairman emphasized that the party remains committed to the values of internal democracy, inclusiveness, transparency and national development, which he described as the pillars of its growing popularity.

On efforts to protect the electoral process from undue influence, Dr Dimkpa identified an informed, vigilant and determined electorate as the strongest defence of democracy.

He disclosed that the party would continue to strengthen its ward, local government and state structures while investing in voter education, election monitoring and the training of party agents to ensure the integrity of the electoral process.

” There is the need for collaboration among political parties, civil society organisations, the media, security agencies and the international community in safeguarding democratic institutions and electoral credibility”, he said.

Commenting on the role of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the 2027 elections, Dr Dimkpa urged the commission to uphold its constitutional mandate by conducting free, fair and credible elections, stressing that transparency, accountability and respect for electoral laws are critical to strengthening Nigeria’s democracy and ensuring that every vote counts.

By: King Onunwor