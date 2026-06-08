POST PRIMARIES: IKWERRE MONARCHS ADVOCATE ISSUES-BASED POLITICS IN RIVERS 

The Supreme Council of Ikwerre Government-Recognized Traditional Rulers, Rivers State, has congratulated all candidates who emerged victorious in the various political party primary elections held across the state, describing their emergence as a reflection of the confidence reposed in them by their parties and supporters.

The council, however, urged Rivers people to embrace issue-based politics and support candidates based on their competence, character, vision, and commitment to public service rather than ethnicity, sectional interests, or sentiments.

The statement was jointly signed by the Chairman of the Council, the Eze Oha Evo III of Evo Kingdom, Prof. Leslie Eke and the Secretary, Nye Nwe Ala Omerelu, King Ben Ugo, after its monthly general meeting at Rumuigbo, in Obio/ Akpor Local Government Area and made available to the press at the weekend.

The statement noted that while the council remains proud of the political achievements of Ikwerre sons and daughters, it believes that the overall progress, stability, and development of Rivers State should remain the overriding consideration in the political process.

According to the traditional rulers, the emergence of candidates from different political parties and ethnic backgrounds demonstrates the vibrancy of democracy and the growing participation of Rivers people in governance and leadership.

The monarchs maintained that democratic contests should be driven by ideas, programmes, and solutions to the challenges facing the state rather than ethnic considerations or divisive narratives.

They urged voters to carefully assess the track records, leadership qualities, and developmental agendas of all candidates seeking elective offices and make informed decisions that would advance the collective interests of Rivers State.

The council stressed that politics should serve as a vehicle for development, unity, economic growth, security, and improved welfare for the people, irrespective of ethnic, religious, or political affiliations.

The royal fathers further called on political actors and their supporters to conduct themselves peacefully and responsibly throughout the electoral process, avoiding actions or utterances capable of overheating the polity.

They emphasized the need for mutual respect, tolerance, and healthy political competition among candidates and political parties, noting that Rivers State stands to benefit more from unity than division.

The statement further urged all stakeholders to place the interest of the state above personal ambitions and sectional considerations, adding that sustainable development can only thrive in an atmosphere of peace, cooperation, and inclusiveness.

The council observed that the ongoing political process presents an opportunity for the emergence of leaders who possess the capacity and commitment to address the developmental aspirations of the people.

The traditional rulers also encouraged young people across the state to participate actively in democratic institutions and leadership processes, stressing that governance should be inclusive and representative.

They reaffirmed the commitment of traditional institutions in Ikwerreland to the promotion of peace, stability, justice, and harmonious coexistence among all ethnic nationalities in Rivers State.

The statement prayed for wisdom, strength, and success for all candidates who emerged from the various political parties and expressed hope that the electoral process would produce leaders dedicated to the unity, progress, and prosperity of Rivers State.