Don’t Risk Your Legacy, Citizen Begs Jonathan Against 2027 Presidential Race

A social commentator in Bauchi State, David Adenuga has urged former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan, to ignore the growing calls for his return to the presidential race, warning that some political actors pushing the idea could tarnish his legacy. In a letter titled, “An Open Letter to Former President Goodluck Jonathan,” the observer said Dr Jonathan should be careful not to allow himself to be drawn into partisan calculations driven by ambition rather than national interest.

“I write this letter as a concerned Nigerian who respects the role you played in Nigeria’s democracy and the peaceful example you set for the country,” he stated.

He cautioned the former president against allowing himself to be used by what he described as desperate political interests.

“I believe this is the time to protect the good name and legacy you have built over the years. You should not allow yourself to be used by desperate political elements who may be more interested in their own ambitions than in the future of Nigeria,” the letter read.

The Social Commentator further warned Dr Jonathan to be wary of those advocating for his comeback, claiming many of them were previously opposed to his administration.

“Many of those calling for your return today were your antagonists, those who frustrated your government back then. You should be careful not to become a pawn in a game designed by others or else they will stain your white with their ‘roforofo’,” he said.

He maintained that Dr Jonathan’s legacy remains defined by his decision to concede defeat in 2015, which he described as a landmark moment in Nigeria’s democratic history.

“Your legacy was built through years of public service and your decision to put the country’s peace above personal ambition at a critical moment in Nigeria’s history. That legacy should not be put at risk because of the desperation of a few politicians,” he added.

Mr Adenuga also alleged that some of the promoters of Dr Jonathan’s return have lost credibility in the public space.

“The truth is that some of the people pushing you to contest have already damaged their own reputations. They should not be allowed to stain your legacy with their soiled hands. What they could not achieve on their own should not be pursued through your name and goodwill,” he stressed.

He concluded by urging the former president to remain above political manoeuvring and protect his place in history.

“History has been kind to you. Preserve that honour and remain above the political games of those who want to use your name for their own purposes,” he wrote.

Recall that former President Goodluck Jonathan recently emerged as the presidential candidate of the Kabiru Turaki-led Interim National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) following a special convention held in Abuja, where delegates ratified his nomination ahead of the 2027 general elections.