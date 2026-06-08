RIVERS NDC STANDARD BEARER CAUTIONS AGAINST TRIBAL POLITICS IN 2027

Governorship candidate of The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has called on politicians and other stakeholders in the state not to make the governorship seat of Rivers State an ethnic agenda.

Chief Lulu-Briggs, who said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after arrival from Abuja, also blamed the alleged unenviable position of Rivers State among the comity of states in the country on the political class.

He said stakeholders must avoid a situation where the state would be plunged into another round of political crisis, adding that given the ethnic and cultural diversity of the state, it was necessary to give everyone a sense of inclusion by ensuring that the governorship seat rotates among the ethnic nationalities.

The NDC governorship flag bearer condemned the alleged intimidation of the electorate, noting that the situation has underdeveloped the state.

He said, if elected, his administration would provide the democratic dividends that will improve the lives of the people.

In a similar development, the state chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Rivers State, Mr Success Jack, says his party will run an all inclusive government in the state.

Mr Jack, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, promised that an NDC controlled government will always consult with the people before taking any decisions.

According to him, based on his party’s ideology of “Solid, Strong Accommodating”, the NDC offers hope to the hopeless and the downtrodden.

“We assure you that we are fully ready. Our party is a platform that is open to everybody whether APC or PDP, we offer hope. Our ideology is Solid, Strong, Accommodating. The manifesto of our party is anchored on the ideology of providing genuine service to the people”.

Mr Jack also stressed that the policies of an NDC government would be crafted in such a way and manner that serves the primary and secondary interests of the people.

“This is not what you find in other parties.What you find in other parties is utmost impunity, absolute impunity, where the people are not included, they are not consulted and so their opinion does not count, they don’t know what government wants to do because they didn’t contribute to what government wants to do.

“That’s not the case here. We listen to the people, even provide the way forward, (and) the details for the way forward because we provide the framework as a government but the people will provide the details because they are the ones that wear the shoes and they know where it pinches them”, he said.