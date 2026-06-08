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Navy Upgrades Infrastructure To Tackle Security Threats —— CNS
The Nigerian Navy says it is expanding its infrastructures and training to tackle emerging security threats
Navy also said the service is aimed at strengthening operational efficiency across formations and units nationwide.
Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Adm. Idi Abbas stated this during the inauguration of projects at the Nigerian Navy Basic Training School (NNBTS) in Onne, Rivers, as part of activities marking the Nigerian Navy’s 70th anniversary.
Represented by the Flag Officer Commanding, Naval Training Command (NAVTRAC), Rear Adm. Ebiobowei Zipele, Abbas said the projects reflected significant progress made by the Navy since its establishment in 1956 from the British Royal Navy.
“Training and infrastructure have improved significantly to meet contemporary security challenges and fulfil the Navy’s constitutional responsibilities.”
According to him, the anniversary provides the navy an opportunity to reflect on its achievements and contributions over the past seven decades.
Projects inaugurated included a remodelled female trainees’ hostel accommodating more than 500 occupants and an expanded golf course upgraded from one to nine holes.
Others facilities include the NNBTS fuel dump, Chief Boatswain’s Mate House, renovated pharmacy department and a new theatre block at the Naval Medical Centre, Onne.
Abbas described the new theatre as a major milestone for the navy’s medical services.
“Previously, injured personnel requiring surgeries were referred outside the facility.
With this theatre, surgeries can now be conducted within the base”, he said.
He added that a 30KVA inverter had also been installed to guarantee uninterrupted electricity supply at the training school.
The Naval chief assured officers, ratings and trainees that the Navy leadership remained committed to their welfare and wellbeing.
“These infrastructure upgrades show the commitment of the Chief of Naval Staff to addressing operational and welfare challenges promptly,” he said.
NAVTRAC also distributed educational materials to pupils of Community Primary Schools One and Two, Ogale, in Ebubu-Eleme area.
Items distributed included exercise books, school bags and other writing materials as part of the navy’s civil-military engagement initiative.
Zipele said the outreach was designed to strengthen relations between the navy and host communities while supporting children’s education.
“Education remains critical to national growth and youth empowerment. Some of these pupils may eventually serve in the Nigerian Navy,” he said.
He noted that the initiative demonstrated the navy’s commitment to educational development, peace, security and sustainable community relations.
Zipele urged the pupils to remain disciplined, focused and committed to their studies while embracing patriotism, integrity and hard work.
He thanked the Ebubu community for its continued support for the naval training command headquarters and the navy.
By: CHINEDU WOSU
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Business
RIVERS NDC STANDARD BEARER CAUTIONS AGAINST TRIBAL POLITICS IN 2027
Governorship candidate of The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has called on politicians and other stakeholders in the state not to make the governorship seat of Rivers State an ethnic agenda.
Chief Lulu-Briggs, who said this in an interview with newsmen shortly after arrival from Abuja, also blamed the alleged unenviable position of Rivers State among the comity of states in the country on the political class.
He said stakeholders must avoid a situation where the state would be plunged into another round of political crisis, adding that given the ethnic and cultural diversity of the state, it was necessary to give everyone a sense of inclusion by ensuring that the governorship seat rotates among the ethnic nationalities.
The NDC governorship flag bearer condemned the alleged intimidation of the electorate, noting that the situation has underdeveloped the state.
He said, if elected, his administration would provide the democratic dividends that will improve the lives of the people.
In a similar development, the state chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Rivers State, Mr Success Jack, says his party will run an all inclusive government in the state.
Mr Jack, who spoke to newsmen in Port Harcourt, promised that an NDC controlled government will always consult with the people before taking any decisions.
According to him, based on his party’s ideology of “Solid, Strong Accommodating”, the NDC offers hope to the hopeless and the downtrodden.
“We assure you that we are fully ready. Our party is a platform that is open to everybody whether APC or PDP, we offer hope. Our ideology is Solid, Strong, Accommodating. The manifesto of our party is anchored on the ideology of providing genuine service to the people”.
Mr Jack also stressed that the policies of an NDC government would be crafted in such a way and manner that serves the primary and secondary interests of the people.
“This is not what you find in other parties.What you find in other parties is utmost impunity, absolute impunity, where the people are not included, they are not consulted and so their opinion does not count, they don’t know what government wants to do because they didn’t contribute to what government wants to do.
“That’s not the case here. We listen to the people, even provide the way forward, (and) the details for the way forward because we provide the framework as a government but the people will provide the details because they are the ones that wear the shoes and they know where it pinches them”, he said.
By: John Bibor
Business
Airport Road Remains Only For Airport Activities —-Gov. Fubara
Rivers State Governor, Sir. Siminalayi Fubara says Airport road will soon be accessible only for Airport activities in the state.
The Governor said this recently while inspecting the level l0of construction work on the Igwuruta By-Pass Road project in Ikwerre Local Government Area.
The Governor who expressed optimism over the progress of work on the project, saying the By-pass road will reduced unrelated activities on the Airport area in the state.
Governor Fubara explained that the By-pass road was designed in collaboration with the host community to address accessibility concerns while preserving the operational integrity of the airport corridor.
“So, we liaised with the community and created this By-pass,” he stated.
The governor further clarified the objective of the road project, saying it would provide the residents with a dedicated access route separate from the airport operations.
“The purpose of the By-pass is so needful that the community can have this as their own way, their own entrance, while the airport will remain only for airport activity once these roads are completed,” he said.
Providing an update on the pace of work, Fubara disclosed that the project had already achieved a major milestone in execution.
“So far, they’ve done about 65% of the job,” the governor announced,
revealing that contractors handling the project had assured the state government of timely delivery.
He also expressed confidence that the bypass would be completed before October.
“They’re also promising that before October, the total project will be delivered,” he added.
By: Enoch Epelle
Business
Dangote Refinery Ending Nigeria’s Dependence on Imported Fuel —–EIU
Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals is fundamentally transforming Nigeria’s downstream oil sector by significantly reducing the country’s reliance on imported refined petroleum products and strengthening foreign exchange earnings, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
In its latest assessment of Nigeria’s fuel market and regulatory environment, the EIU said the operational ramp-up of the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery has reshaped a sector previously characterised by heavy dependence on imported fuel despite Nigeria being Africa’s largest crude oil producer.
The report stated that refinery supplied nearly 80 per cent of Nigeria’s domestic petrol demand in April and has produced sufficient volumes to meet local consumption needs as it approaches full operational capacity.
Describing Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector before the refinery as “long dysfunctional,” the EIU noted that the country had relied almost entirely on costly fuel imports while producing nearly 1.5 million barrels of crude oil daily.
According to the report, the emergence of the refinery has improved domestic fuel availability, reduced import dependence, and strengthened Nigeria’s balance of payments position through lower import demand and increasing exports of refined petroleum products.
“The gradual ramp up of the 650,000 barrel/day Dangote refinery since May 2023 has transformed Nigeria’s long dysfunctional downstream sector.
“The country’s main refineries, all state-owned, had been inoperative for years and Nigeria was almost entirely reliant on costly imported fuel”, the report stated.
The EIU, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, added that the refinery’s attainment of full operational capacity and planned future expansion would further support Nigeria’s economic growth and foreign exchange earnings in the coming years.
It projected that increased exports from the refinery, alongside plans to double production capacity before the end of the decade, would boost Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and forex inflows from 2026 onward.
Industry analysts said the refinery is positioning Nigeria as a major refining and export hub in Africa, potentially reshaping regional energy trade flows and reducing the continent’s dependence on imported fuel.
The EIU also noted that the refinery’s growth has coincided with major reforms in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the introduction of market-driven pricing mechanisms.
However, the report observed that the shift from a state-dominated import structure to large-scale domestic refining has generated resistance from interests linked to the old import regime.
The latest controversy followed the decision by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to relax restrictions on petrol imports despite the refinery’s increasing production capacity.
Dangote Industries Limited subsequently initiated legal action, arguing that continued import approvals undermine investments in local refining and contradict the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act aimed at promoting domestic refining capacity.
Analysts further noted that the availability of large-scale domestic refining capacity has improved Nigeria’s energy security while reducing exposure to external supply shocks and foreign exchange volatility.
The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise also warned against unrestrained fuel importation, saying such a policy could weaken Nigeria’s industrialisation drive and discourage investment in domestic refining.
Chief Executive Officer of the CPPE, Muda Yusuf, said continued dependence on imported fuel had historically exerted pressure on foreign reserves, contributed to exchange rate instability, and created fiscal leakages.
By: Nkpemenyie Mcdominic
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