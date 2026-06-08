WORLD FOOD SAFETY DAY: VETERINARIANS TASK GOVT ON MODERN ABATTOIR IN RIVERS 

The Nigerian Veterinary Medical Association (NVMA), Rivers State chapter, has called for the establishment of a modern abattoir in Rivers State to ensure safe meat consumption in the state.

Chairperson of the Association, Dr Gloria Daminabo, made the call while speaking with newsmen as part of activities marking the 2026 World Food Safety Day in Port Harcourt.

World Food Safety Day is marked 7th of June every year.

The theme for the 2026 World Food Safety Day is, ”From Burden To Solutions -Safe Food Everywhere “.

Dr Daminabo also made a case for the employment of more veterinary doctors in the state and the rehabilitation of the state owned veterinary hospital at Rumuodomanya to enable it function at optimum capacity.

Meanwhile, the Association’s chairperson has strongly urged the Rivers State Government to engage more veterinary doctors in the state.

She said this has become imperative due to the proliferation of slaughter houses across the state, adding that each of these slaughter houses needed to be properly monitored and regulated by veterinary doctors.

Dr Daminabo also added that every local government area in the state required not less than two veterinary doctors in order to ensure proper monitoring and regulation of the operations of slaughter houses in the local government areas.

“We need more veterinarians to go round the slaughter houses. We call on the government to employ more veterinarians. There should be at least two veterinarians in each local government area”, she said.

She argued that the situation will ensure the safety of meat and diary products being consumed in the state.

The chairperson said her association had been in the forefront of efforts to ensuring safe food consumption in the state.

“When it comes to food safety, food safety is everybody’s business, so we care about how safe food is from farm to the table.

“So when people look at veterinarians, you don’t just think about pets alone, you should also consider your food, the food you have on your dining table.

“We are the ones that ensure that the meat is safe, the milk, the eggs, that they are free from pathogens and free from other chemicals that can cause food borne diseases”, she explained.

Dr Daminabo promised that her association would continue to sensitize the public on the need to always consult the services of veterinary doctors in the operations of both abattoir and poultries with the view to ensuring safe meat, eggs and dairy products in the state.

According to the Association, this year’s theme, “From Burden to Solutions – Safe Food Everywhere,” challenges governments, professionals, industry stakeholders, and consumers to move beyond acknowledging the burden of foodborne diseases and towards implementing practical solutions that guarantee safe food for all.

By: John Bibor