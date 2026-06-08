Jonathan Seeks Independent Judiciary

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says the country’s future rests on the strength of its institutions, the impartiality of the judiciary, and the integrity of its values.

Jonathan made this remark on Saturday while speaking at the opening ceremony of the Nigerian Bar Association, Yenagoa Branch, 2026 Law Week in Bayelsa State.

He urged members of the legal profession to embrace their responsibilities in nation-building.

The event, themed ‘Securing the Future: Sustainable National Asset Protection in Africa; Opportunities, Risks and Regulatory Pathways,’ brought together legal practitioners, judicial officers, and other stakeholders to discuss issues relating to governance, justice, and national development.

Speaking during a plenary session, the former president charged lawyers and judicial officers to uphold the principles of justice, fairness, and the rule of law in the discharge of their duties.

He described members of the Bench and Bar as custodians of the nation’s legal and regulatory systems.

According to Jonathan, the country’s progress and stability depend largely on the ability of its institutions to function independently and effectively without undue influence.

He maintained that the country can only secure a prosperous future when the rule of law prevails over the power of individuals.

“As ministers in the temple of justice, I reminded them that the future of our nation can only be secured when justice is stronger than power; when institutions are stronger than individuals; when our post-colonial education system is thoughtfully reformed to meet the demands of a changing world; and when the law affords equal protection to both the powerful and the vulnerable,” Jonathan stated.

The former president also advocated comprehensive reforms in the country’s education sector to ensure it is adequately equipped to address contemporary challenges and meet global standards.

He emphasised that sustainable national development requires accountable leadership, strong institutions, and a legal framework that guarantees equal protection and opportunities for all citizens, regardless of status or social standing.