Xenophobia: FG Approves Five Evacuation Flights For Nigerians In S’Africa

The Federal Government has approved five evacuation flights to repatriate Nigerians who have indicated interest in returning from South Africa following renewed xenophobic tensions in the country.

Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, disclosed this while speaking with journalists, yesterday.

He said the evacuation exercise is part of ongoing efforts to support Nigerians willing to return home amid rising concerns in South Africa.

According to him, screening of registered Nigerians has been extended to Wednesday, June 10, 2026, to allow more applicants complete verification.

Ebienfa said over 500 Nigerians have so far been screened and cleared for evacuation.

He added that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved five evacuation flights, which will be operated by Air Peace.

He said the first flight is expected to depart Johannesburg on Monday (today) evening and will airlift about 270 passengers, subject to final permits and clearances.

“The screening exercise of Nigerian nationals that have indicated interest to be evacuated back home has been extended to Wednesday 10th June, 2026,” he said.

“So far, over 500 persons have been screened and cleared. Mr. President has approved five evacuation flights that will be operated by Air Peace and the first flight which will airlift about 270 passengers is expected to leave Johannesburg on Monday evening if the necessary permits and clearance are secured.”

He added that details of departure and arrival times would be communicated once final approvals are received from the Nigerian mission in South Africa.

The ministry had earlier announced that the screening exercise would end on Saturday but extended the timeline due to the number of applicants requiring verification.

Officials said the exercise is ongoing as more Nigerians continue to register for voluntary repatriation.