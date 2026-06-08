MEDIA GROUP COMMENDS FUBARA FOR ONGOING TRANS- KALABARI ROAD PROJECT

The Kalabari Media Forum (KFM) has debunked rumours that the Trans-Kalabari Road has been abandoned owing to the lingering political miscarriages in Rivers State.

Speaking when the group paid a visit to the project site recently, the Chairman of the organization, Alabo Dagogo Clinton, said that work was in full gear at the site and wondered why anybody would want to drag the project into the political permutations in the State and perhaps, make it a casualty of the crisis.

He said that no true indigene of Kalabari would sleep well when they hear that the Trans-Kalabari Road has been abandoned, adding that the rumour raised reasonable concerns at the second quarterly meeting of the Forum, where the need to physically ascertain the truth was mooted.

He said that the leadership of the Forum started from the Rumuolumeni base, took a boat ride through all the four bridges and got to the landing at Oguruama Community and saw serious work going on.

“We want to use this opportunity to thank the Rivers State Government, and especially Gov. Siminalayi Fubara. This, indeed, is one job he will be remembered for for life”, he said.

He added, “We want to thank the Rivers State Government for keeping faith with the Kalabari people. No Kalabari man will hear that this project has been abandoned and will be able to sleep well. And so we are very very glad that work is going on earnestly and the quality and concentration we see is, indeed, heartwarming.

“And such a time as this, a simplified governor came and simplified the problem of Kalabari, and made it possible that more Kalabari communities be linked up by road.”

Alabo Clinton said that instead of peddling rumours, the Kalabari people should show more gratitude to Gov. Fubara who is doing what previous governors feared to do, adding that keeping faith with the project is reason enough to stand with the Governor.

He said that the company handling the project also deserves commendation for the speed and quality of job being delivered, noting that the importance of the road to the good people of Kalabari can never be over emphasised.

Alabo Clinton urged the Rivers State Government to ensure that nothing stops the project and its inauguration as promised, urging that the road gets to Bukuma and Tombia communities as originally conceptualised.

He noted that Gov Fubara would be remembered forever for breaking the jinx and delivering the Trans-Kalabari Road to the people.

By: Opaka Dokubo