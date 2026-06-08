RSG ADVOCATES IMPLEMENTATION OF SUMMIT RESOLUTIONS FOR N’DELTA DEV

The Rivers State Government has called for the establishment of effective mechanisms to monitor and implement resolutions reached at the 2026 Niger Delta Law and Development Summit.

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, made this call during the opening ceremony of NDDC Law and Development Summit 2026 at EUI Event Centre in Port Harcourt, last Wednesday.

Represented by His Deputy, Prof. Ngozi Nma Odu, Governor Fubara, emphasized that sustainable development can only be achieved through the effective implementation of laws, policies, and good governance.

The State Chief Executive commended the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) for reviving the summit after 18 years and described its theme, “The Role of Law in Driving Sustainable Development in the Niger Delta,” as timely and relevant.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Rivers State Government to supporting initiatives that promote justice, economic advancement, development and the overall well-being of the people of Niger Delta Region.

Governor Fubara also commended the management and staff of NDDC for what he described as remarkable strides in infrastructure development, health care delivery, youths and women empowerment and other intervention programmes across the Niger Delta.

The Governor stressed that law should serve as a tool for justice, equity, development, and prosperity, while urging stakeholders to promote peace, security, social inclusion, and dialogue as essential ingredients for sustainable development.

In his remarks, the Chairman of the NDDC Governing Board, Barr. Chiedu Ebie, said in order to resolve the challenges faced by Commission, the commission adopted creative and innovative strategies, to navigate the complex terrain before them.

He said that they had repositioned the commission’s operations, strengthened its internal governance and accelerated development programmes through innovative strategies and renewed commitment.

The Managing Director of the NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, described law as the foundation of a civilized society and noted that the Commission has transitioned from transactional to transformational management.

He emphasized that strong institutions, rather than strong individuals, are key to sustainable development.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr. Henry Odein Ajumogobia highlighted the role of law in promoting sustainable development, environmental protection, and social justice.

He noted that despite the Niger Delta’s immense contribution to Nigeria’s economy, the region continues to face environmental degradation and underdevelopment, stressing the need for stronger institutions and effective enforcement of existing laws.