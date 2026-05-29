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NCDMB Partner Dafinone For Youths Technical Skills Training

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The lawmaker representing the Delta Central Senatorial District, Senator Ede Dafinone, in collaboration with the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board has unveiled a three-week capacity building programme on rigging and scaffolding for youths in the Senatorial District.

Reports say that the training is designed to equip youths with practical technical skills for employment in the oil and gas and construction sectors, with emphasis on employability, safety, competence and self reliance.

In attendance at the flag-off ceremony  this week, at the Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Conference Hall, Effurun, were stakeholders, dignitaries, and political representatives, among others.

Dafinone, represented by his Chief of Staff, Adelabu Bodjor, said the initiative reflects a deliberate political investment in human capital development across Delta Central.

He explained that the training focuses on rigging and scaffolding, noting that “both are essential technical competencies required in industrial operations, construction projects, and oil and gas installations”.

Bodjor added, “The programme is intended to reduce dependency among youths by providing job-ready skills capable of supporting long-term economic opportunities and self-sufficiency. The initiative aligns with Senator Dafinone’s broader development agenda, which prioritises practical skill acquisition as a pathway to sustainable empowerment.”

Also addressing the participants, the NCDMB, Felix Omatsola Ogbe, represented by Mr. Teddy Bai, commended Dafinone for sponsoring the programme, describing it as “a timely response to critical manpower gaps in the industry”.

Bai explained that rigging and scaffolding remain safety-sensitive skills required across fabrication yards, offshore platforms, and construction sites, stressing that the programme bridges the gap between certification and practical competence.

He also charged the training consultant, OROH Contractors Limited, to maintain strict standards of professionalism, safety, and discipline, while urging participants to remain committed, focused, and disciplined throughout the exercise.

The Senate Liaison Officer for Sapele Local Government Area, Chief Patrick Akamuvba, , described the programme as a major step in strengthening human capital development in Delta Central.

Akamuvba said scaffolding and rigging skills are in high demand across residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects, noting that the training offers real employment opportunities for beneficiaries

He urged participants to prioritise knowledge and certification over short-term material expectations, stressing that discipline and seriousness would determine their long-term success.

He also cautioned youths against social vices and distractions, advising them to remain focused to maximise the opportunities provided by the programme.

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Dangote Refinery Ending Nigeria’s Dependence on Imported Fuel – EIU

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May 29, 2026

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Dangote Petroleum Refinery & Petrochemicals is fundamentally transforming Nigeria’s downstream oil sector by significantly reducing the country’s reliance on imported refined petroleum products and strengthening foreign exchange earnings, according to the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU).
In its latest assessment of Nigeria’s fuel market and regulatory environment, the EIU said the operational ramp-up of the 650,000 barrels-per-day refinery has reshaped a sector previously characterised by heavy dependence on imported fuel despite Nigeria being Africa’s largest crude oil producer.
The report stated that refinery supplied nearly 80 per cent of Nigeria’s domestic petrol demand in April and has produced sufficient volumes to meet local consumption needs as it approaches full operational capacity.
Describing Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector before the refinery as “long dysfunctional,” the EIU noted that the country had relied almost entirely on costly fuel imports while producing nearly 1.5 million barrels of crude oil daily.
According to the report, the emergence of the refinery has improved domestic fuel availability, reduced import dependence, and strengthened Nigeria’s balance of payments position through lower import demand and increasing exports of refined petroleum products.
“The gradual ramp up of the 650,000 barrel/day Dangote refinery since May 2023 has transformed Nigeria’s long dysfunctional downstream sector.
“The country’s main refineries, all state-owned, had been inoperative for years and Nigeria was almost entirely reliant on costly imported fuel”, the report stated.
The EIU, the research and analysis division of The Economist Group, added that the refinery’s attainment of full operational capacity and planned future expansion would further support Nigeria’s economic growth and foreign exchange earnings in the coming years.
It projected that increased exports from the refinery, alongside plans to double production capacity before the end of the decade, would boost Nigeria’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and forex inflows from 2026 onward.
Industry analysts said the refinery is positioning Nigeria as a major refining and export hub in Africa, potentially reshaping regional energy trade flows and reducing the continent’s dependence on imported fuel.
The EIU also noted that the refinery’s growth has coincided with major reforms in Nigeria’s downstream petroleum sector, including the removal of fuel subsidies and the introduction of market-driven pricing mechanisms.
However, the report observed that the shift from a state-dominated import structure to large-scale domestic refining has generated resistance from interests linked to the old import regime.
The latest controversy followed the decision by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to relax restrictions on petrol imports despite the refinery’s increasing production capacity.
Dangote Industries Limited subsequently initiated legal action, arguing that continued import approvals undermine investments in local refining and contradict the objectives of the Petroleum Industry Act aimed at promoting domestic refining capacity.
Analysts further noted that the availability of large-scale domestic refining capacity has improved Nigeria’s energy security while reducing exposure to external supply shocks and foreign exchange volatility.
The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise also warned against unrestrained fuel importation, saying such a policy could weaken Nigeria’s industrialisation drive and discourage investment in domestic refining.
Chief Executive Officer of the CPPE, Muda Yusuf, said continued dependence on imported fuel had historically exerted pressure on foreign reserves, contributed to exchange rate instability, and created fiscal leakages.

Nkpemenyie Mcdominic

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Commercial Aviation: Bayelsa Begins Operations As Pioneer Airline Launches Maiden Flight

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May 29, 2026

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Bayelsa State has officially commenced commercial aviation operations recently as Pioneer Airlines operated its first non-scheduled flight using one of the state government’s newly acquired aircraft, an ATR 72-600.
This was contained in a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Daniel Alabrah, this week and made available to Aviation correspondents .
The statement said that the initiative reflects Governor Diri’s commitment to transforming Bayelsa through visionary leadership and strategic investments.
 Governor Diri in  the statement expressed satisfaction with the airline’s operational capacity and professionalism, noting that he was optimistic about a productive and mutually beneficial partnership between the state and the airline.
The governor described the development as another milestone in the state’s drive toward economic growth and infrastructural advancement.
The historic maiden flight departed the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja at 11:10 a.m. after taxiing off the tarmac at about 11:00 a.m. and receiving clearance from the control tower.
The aircraft, piloted by Captain M. Ibrahim alongside First Officer Joyce, a female co-pilot, arrived at the Bayelsa International Airport at 12:15 p.m. after a smooth one-hour, five-minute journey.
On board of the inaugural flight was the Governor of Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri, who occupied seat 1A as the symbolic first passenger of the airline operation.
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Also on the flight were former House of Representatives member, Hon. Gabriel Onyenwife, the Governor’s Special Adviser on Political Matters I, High Chief Collins Cocodia, and five aides to the governor.
The launch marks the beginning of Bayelsa State’s entry into the commercial aviation sector through its partnership with Pioneer Airlines, a move expected to boost connectivity and expand the state’s internally generated revenue base.
Enoch Epelle

 

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Industrial Crisis Looms Over NNPCL Retirement Policy

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May 29, 2026

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Fresh industrial unrest may be brewing in the oil and gas sector following allegations that the management of Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) is forcing senior employees into premature retirement under controversial Voluntary Exit Scheme (VES) and Accelerated Exit Scheme (AES) policies.

Industry insiders and aggrieved staff accused the management of using the exercise to edge out experienced workers and create vacancies for loyalists and cronies, warning that the development could trigger a major crisis capable of undermining ongoing reforms in the petroleum sector.

The workers alleged that many of those marked for retirement had no record of misconduct or disciplinary infractions throughout their years of service in the former NNPC and the current NNPCL structure.

According to them, affected employees, some with four to five years left before statutory retirement, are allegedly being pressured to accept severance packages amounting to about 20 per cent of their salaries and entitlements for their remaining years of service.

But the NNPCL dismissed the allegations as false, misleading and not reflective of ongoing workforce transitions.

It said the AES and VES were part of a broader business transformation aimed at positioning NNPC Limited as a more agile, commercially focused, and globally competitive energy company, arguing that workforce renewal and succession planning were normal elements of corporate transformation across global organisations.

But sources within the company claimed the exercise was being carried out simultaneously with promotion interviews allegedly designed to favour associates of top management officials.

“The overall objective is to push these categories of staff out and create vacancies for cronies. These are hardworking and dedicated professionals with years of institutional experience being sacrificed to cover management inefficiencies,” a senior industry source alleged.

The development, they warned, contradicted the spirit of the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA), which was introduced partly to strengthen efficiency, deepen investments and create employment opportunities in the oil and gas industry rather than trigger mass job losses.

The controversy is coming amid mounting concerns over Nigeria’s inability to meet crude oil production targets despite rising global oil prices occasioned by tensions in the Middle East, particularly the conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran.

Nigeria’s 2026 budget is benchmarked on crude oil production of about 1.84 million barrels per day (bpd), but actual output has reportedly hovered around 1.46 million bpd, significantly below both budget expectations and the country’s Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota.

Industry stakeholders argued that the persistent shortfall has denied Nigeria the opportunity to fully benefit from favourable global oil market conditions currently boosting revenues for several oil-producing nations.

They also accused the current NNPCL leadership of attempting to create what they described as a “false impression” of operational efficiency and financial health ahead of a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO).

According to the sources, the planned workforce reduction was allegedly intended to portray the national oil company as leaner and commercially viable while shielding top officials from scrutiny over declining production performance.

They warned that unless the Federal Government intervened urgently, organised labour within the oil and gas sector might mobilise against the policy, potentially disrupting operations and threatening broader reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

They also accused the current NNPCL leadership of attempting to create what they described as a “false impression” of operational efficiency and financial health ahead of a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO).

According to the sources, the planned workforce reduction was allegedly intended to portray the national oil company as leaner and commercially viable while shielding top officials from scrutiny over declining production performance.

They warned that unless the Federal Government intervened urgently, organised labour within the oil and gas sector might mobilise against the policy, potentially disrupting operations and threatening broader reforms initiated by President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

“The schemes are not designed as punitive measures, nor are they politically motivated.

“Eligible employees are being engaged directly and provided with clear information on the terms of the programme. NNPC Limited is committed to ensuring that all engagements are conducted responsibly and in line with applicable policies and obligations.

“Our employees remain our greatest asset, and Management deeply appreciates their contributions to the growth and evolution of NNPC Limited over the years”, NNPC said.

 

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