Obuah’s Victory Excites Former Lawmaker as APC Primaries Conclude in Rivers West

A former member of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Hon. Nathaniel Uwaji, has expressed excitement over the emergence of Bro Felix Obuah as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Rivers West Senatorial District following the party’s just concluded primaries.

Hon. Uwaji, who formerly represented Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Constituency I, described Obuah’s emergence as a reflection of the wishes and aspirations of the people of Rivers West.

Speaking shortly after voting at Ward Five, Obrikom, Uwaji commended party members and supporters for turning out en masse to participate in the exercise and vote for what he described as “the right candidate.”

According to him, Bro Felix Obuah’s reputation as a bridge builder and grassroots politician makes him well suited to represent Rivers West in the Senate.

“Bro Obuah’s antecedents speak volumes across the length and breadth of Rivers State. The people are pleased to have him represent them at the National Assembly because he has paid his dues,” Uwaji stated.

The former lawmaker further noted that Obuah has remained unwavering in his support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Chief Nyesom Wike, whom he described as key political leaders with strong followership in the state.

“There is no doubt that Bro Obuah has consistently demonstrated loyalty and support to both President Tinubu and Chief Wike. He remains one of the strongest allies of the FCT Minister,” he said.

Uwaji maintained that Obuah’s popularity and political track record have endeared him to the people, stressing that his victory at the primaries was widely expected.

“The name Bro Obuah is already a household name in Rivers State politics because of his track records. This victory has once again demonstrated his popularity and acceptance among the people,” he added.

He also thanked the people of Ward Five, Obrikom, and other stakeholders for their overwhelming support during the primaries, expressing confidence that the APC candidate would record another victory during the 2027 general elections.

“As you can see from the results, the people voted overwhelmingly for him, and they will repeat the same feat during the main election in 2027. Ward Five, Obrikom, will be among the first to deliver results for Bro Obuah and Mr. President,” Uwaji declared.

The former lawmaker also commended security agencies and electoral officials for ensuring a peaceful, free, fair, and credible primary election process.

He assured constituents that Bro Felix Obuah would not disappoint the people if elected into the Senate.